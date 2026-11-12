Luncheon to serve up music and hope

Wangaratta Baptist Church will combine food, music and fundraising when it hosts a spring luncheon on Saturday 28 November at 12pm. Organisers Rosie Pearce and Judi Walker said the event grew from discussions about ways to support the church’s mission team, which is led by Ms Pearce. "Since we have a personal connection with Emma Lang and Nina Hanna it was decided that a lovely way to add to our giving would be to provide a lunch for our local ladies (although men are not excluded) and include some quality entertainment," Ms Pearce said. The luncheon will raise money for Compassion Child Sponsorship, with all proceeds supporting the charity’s work with children experiencing poverty. “Poverty affects every part of a child’s life, but hope changes everything,” Ms Pearce said. "Globally Compassion has over 70 years of proven impact seeing children released from poverty. "Every week children gather around 9000 church run development centres around the world to receive support for their physical, socio-emotional, cognitive and spiritual growth. "The program is child focussed which certainly speaks to our hearts. "Compassion was chosen by the team at the Baptist Church because it is trustworthy, transparent and accountable." The church can cater for up to 80 guests, and although the luncheon is primarily being promoted to women, men are also welcome. Guests will be served finger food from midday, followed by a selection of sweets prepared by members of the church, the perfect way to follow up a trip to the polling booths after voting. Entertainment between courses will feature Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra cellist and accomplished pianist Emma Lang, Vocal Dimension singer Nina Hanna, and friends. Ms Walker will also present one or two poems. “We hope the luncheon raises awareness of Compassion and much-needed funds for its work,” Ms Walker said. “It is also a lovely way to bring people together, share a meal and enjoy some fabulous local entertainment while contributing to children in need. "A worthwhile distraction and a chance to contribute to those less fortunate." Ms Walker said Wangaratta Baptist Ladies were looking forward to welcoming the community. “[We hope the day] will make a difference in the lives of children in need,” she said. Tickets cost $30 and are available from Steers Co, 52 Norton Street.