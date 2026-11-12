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Luncheon to serve up music and hope

<p>AN AFTERNOON OF HOPE: Nina Hanna, Emma Lang and Judi Walker are inviting the community to come along to a spring luncheon at the Wangaratta Baptist Church, combining delicious food, fabulous entertainment and worthy cause. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>AN AFTERNOON OF HOPE: Nina Hanna, Emma Lang and Judi Walker are inviting the community to come along to a spring luncheon at the Wangaratta Baptist Church, combining delicious food, fabulous entertainment and worthy cause. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

AN AFTERNOON OF HOPE: Nina Hanna, Emma Lang and Judi Walker are inviting the community to come along to a spring luncheon at the Wangaratta Baptist Church, combining delicious food, fabulous entertainment and worthy cause. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Community invited to a spring luncheon at the Wangaratta Baptist Church on 28 November
Jordan Duursma
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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