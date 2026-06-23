Benalla Art Gallery and Arts Project Australia proudly present 'Window Seat' — the winter Gallery Shop exhibition by Lygin Ang until 31 August.

Lygin Ang creates detailed landscapes and delicate images of animals using printmaking, drawing and painting processes.

Within his drawings and paintings, Lygin’s subjects often have defined black outlines filled with bright colours on soft textured backgrounds.

His prints, which are the focus of this exhibition, are often monochromatic, and he studies other artists’ practices, to support his development of printmaking.

He has an excellent understanding of drypoint and linocut processes, which he uses to explore the possibilities of line and texture.

Lygin has worked at Arts Project Australia since 2013 and has exhibited in the group exhibitions in Melbourne.

His work is featured in private collections.

Arts Project Australia is an internationally leading visual arts organisation that champions neurodivergent artists and artists with intellectual disability.

Through their studio program, exhibition opportunities, and professional development pathways, Arts Project artists are empowered to develop their practice and build meaningful careers in the contemporary arts sector.

Benalla Art Gallery director, Eric Nash, said the exhibition was “a celebration of an artist with a highly sophisticated practice, and a powerful continuation of our partnership with the country’s leading organisation supporting artists with intellectual disabilities".

All works in the Gallery Shop are available for purchase from Benalla Art Gallery, or by contacting the Gallery on: 03 5760 2619 or gallery@benalla.vic.gov.au.