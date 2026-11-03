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Magpies net $900k commitment for new courts

<p>GOING FOR GOAL: Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy announced a $900,000 election pledge to build new netball courts at the Wangaratta Showgrounds. </p>\\n
<p>GOING FOR GOAL: Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy announced a $900,000 election pledge to build new netball courts at the Wangaratta Showgrounds. </p>\\n

GOING FOR GOAL: Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy announced a $900,000 election pledge to build new netball courts at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

Ovens Valley MP makes election promise for two new Showgrounds courts
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

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