Magpies net $900k commitment for new courts

The Victorian Coalition has committed to fund $900,000 to build two new netball courts at the Wangaratta Showgrounds if they are elected to government at the state election on 29 November. Nationals' Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy announced the commitment in Wangaratta on Friday and said the investment will help strengthen the Wangaratta Football Netball Club and create better opportunities for local netballers. “Wangaratta has a proud sporting culture, and netball is a huge part of that, providing fantastic opportunities for players to get involved, compete and be part of a team,” he said. “Our local players deserve facilities that match their commitment to the game. “By bringing the courts closer to the football clubrooms, we can create a more vibrant sporting precinct where netball gets the profile it deserves and the whole club can thrive. “This commitment is about backing local sport, supporting participation and giving the Wangaratta community facilities they can be proud of.” The proposed upgrade will see two new netball courts relocated alongside the Magpies football clubrooms, bringing players, families and spectators together in one central sporting hub. Nationals' leader Danny O’Brien visited Wangaratta in September with Mr McCurdy to hear the club’s proposal. They were told an independent audit of the existing netball courts had found they were effectively at the end of their life, while lighting issues and nearby tree roots continued to affect the playing surface. Rural City of Wangaratta had committed to resurfacing the court over summer, but that was described as a short-term fix. Mr McCurdy said investing in regional sporting infrastructure was vital to helping clubs attract new participants and build stronger communities. “These new courts will help create a more welcoming and connected environment for players and spectators, while supporting the continued growth of netball in the region,” he said. “We want to see Wangaratta Magpies continue to grow, and this project will help give players, volunteers and families a better place to come together through sport.” Mr McCurdy said the commitment demonstrated the importance of investing in local clubs and the people who keep them strong.