Makers, music and food head to Oxley

There will be plenty of reasons to visit Oxley on Saturday 31 October with the Oxley Bush Market set to bring together local makers, delicious food and live entertainment from 9am to 2.30pm. The 45th annual market will feature live performances by Daine Runnalls and Double G&T, alongside stalls selling handmade jewellery, original art, upcycled clothing, homewares, local produce and early Christmas gifts. Regional favourites Milawa Cheese Company, King Valley Walnuts and Markwood Mushrooms will be among the stallholders. Visitors can choose from Asian and Greek street food, wood-fired pizza, gourmet sandwiches, crepes, doughnuts and coffee. Gehrig’s Winery and Pedal Slowly Brewhouse are joining the line-up this year, while Oxley Primary School will serve its popular barbecue and Devonshire teas. Face painting and henna tattoos will entertain children, while a dedicated area will feature two distilleries, Alpine Beard products and barber Ricky Chops. Organisers have added more shade and entertainment following feedback from last year. Fallons Buses contributed $1000 towards marquee hire and helped arrange a large covered seating and dining area so no need to worry about the forecast. “We’ve really listened to the feedback from our community following last year’s market, and we’re excited about what’s coming together for this year,” organiser Sally Day said. “With more shade, live entertainment and a fantastic variety of stallholders, we’re creating an event where people can take their time, relax and enjoy the day. “This year is our 45th Oxley Bush Market, and it’s shaping up to be our best one yet.” Run entirely by local volunteers, the market supports small businesses, producers, schools and community groups. It is also supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta through its Tourism Event Funding Program. Updates are available on the “Oxley Bush Market 2026” Facebook event page. * What's On In Brief * Winton Fun Day Experience the thrill of driving on the iconic Winton Motor Raceway at a Winton Fun Day on Sunday 1 November from 7:30am to 5pm. Designed for beginners and casual enthusiasts, the event allows visitors to take their own vehicle onto the circuit in a relaxed and controlled environment. For more information, visit https://www.wintonraceway.com.au/winton-fun-day or contact 03 5760 7100 or reception@wintonraceway.com.au. * Come and Try Croquet in Wangaratta As part of the Victorian Seniors Festival, the Wangaratta Croquet Club on Ryan Avenue is hosting free "Come and Try" sessions throughout October, with the next one scheduled for Saturday 31 October from 10am to 12pm. Enjoy gentle exercise for the mind and body in a social setting, with club members on hand to assist beginners. * Fiona Boyes live at the Vine Hotel Internationally acclaimed blues artist Fiona Boyes is set to perform at the Vine Hotel in North Wangaratta on Sunday 1 November from 7pm. With eight USA Blues Music Award nominations, international tour dates across 20 countries, and a recent induction into the Blues Victoria Hall of Fame, Fiona delivers an unforgettable live experience rooted in traditional blues styles. Tickets are available at www.thevinehotel.net.au. * Tom Routledge returns to the Da Vinci Social Club Well-known country rock music entertainer Tom Routledge is set to entertain on Sunday 1 November at the Da Vinci Social Club from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Cost for members is $20 and $25 for non-members, including afternoon tea. Bookings are preferred for seating and catering purposes, and can be made by phoning 0409 307 606 or emailing dvsc.wang@gmail.com. *