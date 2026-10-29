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Makers, music and food head to Oxley

<p>COME ALONG: Barbara Bagg, Rob Brown, Susie Galloway, Sally Day, Kara Maloinato and Fran Quintanilla at the Oxley Primary School Devonshire Tea Stall, just one of the many reasons to spend the day in Oxley.</p>\\n
<p>COME ALONG: Barbara Bagg, Rob Brown, Susie Galloway, Sally Day, Kara Maloinato and Fran Quintanilla at the Oxley Primary School Devonshire Tea Stall, just one of the many reasons to spend the day in Oxley.</p>\\n

COME ALONG: Barbara Bagg, Rob Brown, Susie Galloway, Sally Day, Kara Maloinato and Fran Quintanilla at the Oxley Primary School Devonshire Tea Stall, just one of the many reasons to spend the day in Oxley.

The 45th Oxley Bush Market is set to feature local favourites on Saturday
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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