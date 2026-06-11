Mansfield is preparing to host the annual Mansfield Lantern Festival from 19 - 21 June.

Every year at the winter solstice, something magical happens in Mansfield as the streets fill with light, open fires crackle in the cold and hundreds of handmade lanterns move through the town carried by people who have come from near and far to be part of something together.

On the Friday, enjoy an opening ceremony, lantern making workshops, food and drink under fairy lights, and winter solstice menus across town.

Saturday is the main event, featuring open fires, live music, local food and drink, street performers, and the much loved Community Bank Mansfield & District Lantern parade lighting up the night from 5:30pm.

Start the solstice slowly on the Sunday morning with yoga or pilates, followed by a long and leisurely brunch.

The Mansfield Lantern Festival has been running since 2015, with more than 3500 people joining in each year.

For travellers looking to experience something uniquely local this winter, the Mansfield Lantern Festival stands out.

for more information, visit https://www.mansfieldlanternfestival.com.au/.

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What's On In Brief

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Wangaratta Farmers Market on Saturday

The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday 13 June in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm.

There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more.

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Community Dance Around on Saturday

Dust off your dancing shoes and join a lively night of country-style fun at the Community Dance Around on Saturday 13 June from 7pm to 10pm at Bowmans-Murmungee Hall with a donation entry of $10 for a family and $5 for an individual.

The evening is open to all ages and experience levels, with live music by Bally Kiel, a friendly atmosphere and even a lucky door prize.

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Seventh Wonder performs Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac fans can relive the magic live on stage when acclaimed tribute act Seventh Wonder performs at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 13 June at 8pm.

Hailed as one of the world’s leading Fleetwood Mac shows, the production delivers an electrifying and authentic recreation of the band’s iconic sound.

Audiences will be treated to a full performance of the legendary 'Rumours' album, alongside classic hits including 'Go Your Own Way', 'Dreams' and 'Don’t Stop'.

Tickets are available through WPACC.

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Echoes of the Wild

Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra presents Echoes of the Wild - a vivid soundscape where nature's voices - both fierce and gentle will resonate, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 14 June at 2:30pm.

Hear the journey of a river from its small beginning to its broad reach at the ocean in Smetna's the Moldau; the heavy footsteps of dinosaurs in excerpts from Jurassic Park; the chatter of thieving magpies in Rossini's overture; the fluttering of wings in Strauss's Die Fledermaus (the Bat); the sounds of sheep safely grazing, and many more.

Tickets are available through WPACC.

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An afternoon with Elvis

Thoona CWA presents Mark Apollo as 'Elvis Impersonator' at the Thoona Hall on Sargeant Street on Monday 15 June at 1:30pm.

Come and enjoy a great performance, tap your feet, sing a long, or dance, and enjoy a sit down afternoon tea with a cuppa.

Tickets cost $15, to book yours, contact Cathy Irvine at 0427 652 230.

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Winton Fun Day

Experience the thrill of the iconic Winton Motor Raceway at a Winton Fun Day on Sunday 14 June from 7:30am - 5pm.

Designed for beginners and casual enthusiasts, the event allows visitors to take their own vehicle onto the circuit in a relaxed and controlled environment.

Drivers are encouraged to explore the track at a comfortable pace, building confidence while enjoying the thrill of a real racing circuit.

Passengers are welcome, making the day a shared experience for friends and family.

Off track, the Full Throttle Cafe is open, adding to the social feel of the day and giving visitors a place to relax, eat and take in the action.

For more information, contact Winton Motor Raceway at 03 5760 7100, reception@wintonraceway.com.au or visit https://www.wintonraceway.com.au/winton-fun-day.

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Exhibition, artist talk and workshop

Travelling exhibition from the Museum of Australian Democracy, 'Changemakers', which focuses on the contributions women have made to Australia's democracy is on display at the Wangaratta Library until Saturday 11 July, a free artist talk at 10:30am and a 2.5-hour banner-making workshop at 12pm on Saturday 13 June, offering an opportunity to learn about craftivism and create a piece reflecting personal ideas for change.

Created by artist Tal Fitzpatrick, the exhibition showcases eight textile banners which draw on historic visual protest traditions, including women’s suffrage campaigns.

To secure your spot, contact the library staff at 5721 2366 or library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au, or visit https://events.humanitix.com/host/wangaratta-library.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse', a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised, is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

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Affording Truth exhibition

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by 14 artists from across the country in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

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Thirty x Thirty exhibition

Art Gallery on Ovens' fourth annual Thirty x Thirty exhibition is running until 22 June at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street, Wangaratta.

The exhibition features small format artworks, each measuring 30 x 30 cm, created by regional artists working across a wide range of styles and mediums.

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