Melbourne Cup charm with a country spin

A perfectly primed race track, fashion brimming with luxury, a sense of excitement and adrenaline brewing in the crowds; these are all hallmarks of the highly anticipated Melbourne Cup. Such atmosphere will come to life when Wangaratta Turf Club holds its annual Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day race meeting on Tuesday 3 November. As Wangaratta Turf Club chief executive officer Emma Merlo said, it’s all the charm and appeal of the Melbourne Cup without the chaos of a metropolitan environment. “We’ve got the racing, the fashion, the hospitality and the entertainment, all without the expense and logistics of a trip to the city,” Ms Merlo said. Although Flemington Racecourse, the very birthplace of the Cup, is abuzz this time of year, it doesn’t quite compare to the allure of country racing. Indeed, country racing has a personality of its own; an unparalleled one at that. “It's relaxed, welcoming and social, but still has all the excitement and atmosphere you'd expect from a major race day,” Ms Merlo said. “I think that's what people really love about country racing. “It's not just about the horses; it's about the people, the connections and the atmosphere.” Wangaratta Turf Club is perpetually raising the bar when it comes to entertainment, and this year’s Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day is no exception. As the event kicks off, you’ll want to find yourself a spot on the lawn to settle in for the day; taking in the racecourse extending into the horizon. Occupy your little ones with free kids entertainment on offer from 12pm to 4pm, including crafty and sporty workshops courtesy of Little Daisies and Kelly Sports, jumping castles and face painting. Meanwhile, you can indulge in the live racing, get a bite to eat and soak up the atmosphere. For a change of pace, head over to the Hill from 1.30pm for live entertainment from Shepparton based band Catch 22. If you’re a fashion forward racegoer, Pizzini Fashions on the Field, a timeless tradition, also returns this year, with plenty of prizes up for grabs. On the hospitality side of things, experience dining at the Oaks Room, or perhaps wander around the Garden and Secret Garden marquees. The thrills don’t stop there. The official afterparty will be held at the Northo, with live music and free entry. “There's something pretty special about celebrating locally, particularly when you can enjoy a great day out while supporting local businesses, hospitality providers and our regional racing industry,” Ms Merlo said. “We're incredibly grateful to our naming rights partner Ovens Ford, our sponsors and the many local businesses who help bring the event to life. “I'd really encourage everyone to come along and be part of the day, even if you wouldn't normally consider yourself a racing person.” Gates open at 11am on Tuesday 3 November, with the first race at 12.15pm and the last at about 4.15pm. A free local shuttle bus service as well as bus services to Yarrawonga and Benalla will also be in operation on the day. "We'd love to see a big local crowd enjoying Cup Day right here in Wangaratta," Ms Merlo said. For more details about the day, visit https://country.racing.com/wangaratta/calendar/melbourne-cup-day.