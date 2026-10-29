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Melbourne Cup charm with a country spin

<p>SCENE IS SET: In just a few days, the Wangaratta Turf Club will come alive with the infectious energy of the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day. Pictured are Mandie Miles (Hello Petals), Delfina Jiovannoni and AJ Southern (Judds=Men), Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo, who are joined by the ever commanding Before The War with Ledger Racing trainer Chris Ledger. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>SCENE IS SET: In just a few days, the Wangaratta Turf Club will come alive with the infectious energy of the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day. Pictured are Mandie Miles (Hello Petals), Delfina Jiovannoni and AJ Southern (Judds=Men), Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo, who are joined by the ever commanding Before The War with Ledger Racing trainer Chris Ledger. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

SCENE IS SET: In just a few days, the Wangaratta Turf Club will come alive with the infectious energy of the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day. Pictured are Mandie Miles (Hello Petals), Delfina Jiovannoni and AJ Southern (Judds=Men), Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo, who are joined by the ever commanding Before The War with Ledger Racing trainer Chris Ledger. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

The Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup: a thrilling yet distinctively country racing experience
Grace Fredsberg
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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