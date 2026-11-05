Memories to cherish, futures to embrace

School days often stay with us long after the final bell, finished assignments and graduation. We remember friendships, favourite teachers, playground adventures and the small lessons that helped us find our feet. Glenrowan Primary School’s 150th anniversary is a chance to revisit those memories and recognise what a school means to its community and acknowledge it as a place where generations begin imagining their futures. For today’s students, those futures bring questions that deserve a sympathetic hearing. Their time capsule letters consider artificial intelligence, robots doing household chores and technology changing the jobs people might do. Behind those predictions is a very human concern: where will we fit in? And that uncertainty is something we should not dismiss. Nor should we allow it to overshadow their hopes of writing books, travelling or becoming teachers. Every generation faces a horizon it cannot clearly see and while the challenges change, life continues shaped by people learning, adapting and looking after one another. Our responsibility is to help the next generation meet change with confidence, curiosity and judgement, rather than fear. It is heartening to see Glenrowan’s students helping create their own celebration, from running stalls to building a mini golf course. This Friday and Saturday, take the opportunity to visit, share a treasured story, support their efforts, enjoy the displays, reconnect over a cuppa or join the fete. As one time capsule comes up and another goes down, let us celebrate both the memories we treasure and the young people making their own. For those a bit older than the current students, The Byrds said it best: To every thing there is a season...