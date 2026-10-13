Mind the Flowers coming to Wangaratta

A flower can symbolise resilience, hope, courage or new beginnings. Through Mind the Flowers, Centre Against Violence (CAV) is helping people use creativity and the Victorian Language of Flowers to explore their own stories of reflection and growth. For some participants, Mind the Flowers provided an opportunity to reconnect with creativity. For others, it offered reflection, friendship and a renewed sense of hope. Following the success of the pilot program in Wodonga, CAV is now bringing Mind the Flowers to Wangaratta. Mind the Flowers is a free four-week therapeutic art group that uses the Victorian Language of Flowers to explore healing, self-expression and connection through creativity in a safe, trauma-informed environment. Drawing on a tradition where flowers were used to communicate emotions, messages and personal experiences, participants use the symbolic meanings of flowers as a starting point for reflection, storytelling and creative expression. The program is open to adults aged 18 years and over, with no artistic experience required. Maddi Tobias, CAV's intake and therapeutic services manager, said feedback from participants in Wodonga highlighted the value of creating space for reflection, creativity and connection. "People told us they valued having a space where there was no judgement and no pressure," Maddi said. "They spoke about forming connections, rediscovering their creativity and learning more about themselves through the process. "Many participants shared that the program helped them reconnect with hope. "They spoke about learning self-compassion, recognising their strengths and capacity for growth, and building meaningful connections with others." Participant feedback from the Wodonga program highlighted benefits including increased self-acceptance, personal reflection, creative expression and a greater sense of connection with others. All participants who completed the evaluation said they would recommend the program to other people who have experienced family or sexual violence. Maddi said programs such as Mind the Flowers offer another pathway for healing and recovery. "Healing looks different for everyone," she said. "Programs like Mind the Flowers provide an opportunity for people to explore their experiences in a different way, build confidence, express themselves creatively and connect with others in a supportive environment." Following the success of the Wodonga program, CAV is now inviting expressions of interest from Wangaratta community members aged 18 years and over who have experienced family or sexual violence. The free four-week program will commence on Monday 9 November and run weekly from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Registrations close on 26 October and can be made via the CAV website at centreagainstviolence.org.au/news/mind-the-flowers. A minimum number of participants will be required for the program to proceed. Maddi encouraged anyone considering the program to reach out and learn more. "You don't need to be creative or have any previous art experience to take part," she said. "Mind the Flowers is about creating a safe and welcoming space where people can explore creativity, reflection and connection at their own pace. If you're wondering whether the program might be right for you, we encourage you to get in touch and have a conversation with us." If you or someone you know needs support due to family violence, contact The Orange Door Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 5.00pm on 1800 271 157, or Safe Steps on 1800 015 188 for 24/7 after-hours support. If you or someone you know needs support due to sexual assault, contact Centre Against Violence Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 5.00pm on 03 5722 2203, or the Sexual Assault Crisis Line on 1800 806 292 for 24/7 support. If you are in immediate danger, call police on 000.