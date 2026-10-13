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Mind the Flowers coming to Wangaratta

<p>CREATING CONNECTION: CAV\\'s Maddi Tobias encouraged anyone considering the Mind the Flowers therapeutic art group program to reach out and learn more. </p>\\n
<p>CREATING CONNECTION: CAV\\'s Maddi Tobias encouraged anyone considering the Mind the Flowers therapeutic art group program to reach out and learn more. </p>\\n

CREATING CONNECTION: CAV's Maddi Tobias encouraged anyone considering the Mind the Flowers therapeutic art group program to reach out and learn more.

Free four-week therapeutic art group to explore healing, self-expression and connection
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026

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