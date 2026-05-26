More than 70,000 rainbow trout are being released into lakes in the North East as part of a statewide boost for new and experienced anglers this spring.

Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) CEO Travis Dowling said the 200,000 rainbow trout that are being released in 19 lakes across the state are advanced yearlings weighing approximately 50 grams, and they will be ready to catch once released and will be thumpers come spring.

Lake Buffalo, Lake William Hovell and Rocky Valley Reservoir (Falls Creek) are each receiving 20,000 trout, with Mount Beauty Pondage and Pretty Valley Reservoir (Falls Creek) getting 5000 each, Lake Kerferd at Beechworth 3000, Allans Flat Dredge Hole 2000, and 1000 each at Tronoh Dredge Hole at Harrietville and Upper Sandy Creek Dam.

The stocking at Rocky Valley and Pretty Valley reservoirs will also aid competitors at the 2027 Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championship at Falls Creek in November next year.

“These bonus stockings provide a variety of fishing opportunities, from wilderness experiences for seasoned anglers to family-friendly adventures for beginners and novices," Mr Dowling said.

The rainbow trout are just some of the 30 million fish the VFA has released into the state’s waters over the past three years, as part of the Victorian Government’s record-breaking stocking program.