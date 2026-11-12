More than a lifetime's memory of Glenrowan Primary School

On Saturday 7 November Craig Iskov emulated his late father Bob's attendance 25 years ago at the Glenrowan Primary School's 125th anniversary when a time capsule was buried in the grounds. Craig was there last Saturday when the capsule was retrieved during the school's 150th celebrations, evoking Iskov family memories from across the generations who attended the school. Craig shared with us some of his family's memories of attending the school. From Bob Iskov's unpublished memoirs (2012) The school was one large room where three teachers taught over 80 kids. Classes went to grade 8. Most kids went on to the age of 14 and acquired their Merit Certificate. I don’t remember much about my first head teacher but no one could forget the next one. John Samuel Grant came in 1929. He was a big man, often bad tempered and used a large flat, black leather strap like a piece of old harness. Boys got six cuts on the hand for any misdemeanours. Failing to get one’s sums right, being late for school were the usual cause, but any perceived fault could incur his wrath. I used to feel sorry for the young lady teachers who were sometimes brought to tears by his harsh, uncouth manner. The assistant teachers were Carmel Archer (whose people had the hotel), Miss Payne, Miss Wetherall and Miss Aileen Swan whose brothers Eric and Wally had properties in the Londrigan, Carraragarmungee area. Sometimes a young girl school leaver would be taken on to assist with the junior classes and came under the classification of Sewing Mistress. A game played in the playground for us boys was called Crossing the Road. I guess it was a revised form of British Bulldog. One team lined up in the middle of the yard while the other teams tried to cross from one side to the other without being tagged. We also kicked the football in the winter and on odd occasions played cricket. The girls played rounders, hopscotch, and jacks using sheep’s knucklebones. Occasionally we had District School sports either at Taminick or Glenrowan. We played cricket and football against South Wangaratta a couple of times in 1933-1934. By 1932 numbers had dropped to less than half the earlier numbers. From Jack Iskov, Trinity Beach Qld (aged 104) I remember we walked from our farm, 'Rockington' to school, sometimes along the hills behind the quarry and set rabbit traps. Often when we walked the three miles home along the road, Jim Kelly (Ned's younger brother) would pick us up with his grey pony and gig. He lived up the road from us and was a nice old bloke. From Dorothy Iskov Mornington, Vic (age 91) I started school in 1941, with three others in Grade 1..no Prep. back then. ..Glenice Briggs, John McMonigle and Alfred Payne. We sat at heavy wooden desks with lift up lids, where our books were stored. We learned to write on a small piece of slate in a wooden frame, which cracked or broke if dropped. We had one reader for the whole year. There were two teachers. Winter was challenging, we often arrived with heavy wet coats. The open fire was the only heating and would also dry our coats, hats and footwear, while we learned. The fire was also used to heat a large container of milk for hot cocoa at 'playtime', made by a group of mothers. Being wartime, there was a lot of military traffic on the Hume Highway, and a special treat was when a troop of soldiers marched by and we cheered them on. Interschool sport was rare, but I do remember an event at Moyhu. Athletics and team games like tunnel ball etc. Transport to Moyhu was provided by my older brother Norman Iskov, in his truck and cattle crate. No idea how many kids on board!! Our music lessons consisted of an ABC radio program, to which we sang along. But there was always a Christmas concert in the old Glenrowan Hall. Mrs Lynch, a talented local pianist was there every year. I returned as a teacher in 1956/57 and have very fond memories of that time at the Glenrowan State School..