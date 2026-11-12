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More than a lifetime's memory of Glenrowan Primary School

<p>WHAT GOES AROUND: Craig Iskov (middle) with Anne Hanrahan and Dan O\\'Flattery with the Glenrowan PS time capsule buried 25 years ago.</p>\\n
<p>WHAT GOES AROUND: Craig Iskov (middle) with Anne Hanrahan and Dan O\\'Flattery with the Glenrowan PS time capsule buried 25 years ago.</p>\\n

WHAT GOES AROUND: Craig Iskov (middle) with Anne Hanrahan and Dan O'Flattery with the Glenrowan PS time capsule buried 25 years ago.

Glenrowan PS 150th anniversary brought back many memories for the Iskov family.
Shane Douthie
November 12, 2026 • 03:00

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