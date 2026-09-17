More than racing at Wangaratta Turf Club

Wangaratta Turf Club knows how to bring people together. Race days deliver the colour, excitement and atmosphere that make country racing special, but racing is only part of the story. Throughout the year, the venue hosts sporting presentations, awards nights and end-of-season celebrations. Local clubs and associations come together to recognise their players, volunteers and supporters, with the Turf Club providing the space, catering and hospitality to make the occasion memorable. The venue also welcomes birthdays, weddings, conferences, fundraisers, school formals, Christmas parties and community gatherings. With flexible spaces, tailored catering, a fully licensed bar and an experienced events team, each function can be shaped around the people in the room. This gives sporting clubs, businesses, families and community groups a quality local venue where they can gather, celebrate and enjoy good company. Racing may be at the heart of Wangaratta Turf Club, but its role extends well beyond the track. It is a place where the region can come together to recognise achievements, celebrate milestones and create lasting memories. * What's On In Brief * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Repair Café at the Sunday market The Wang Repair Café will be at Avian Park Community Market on Sunday 20 September from 8am to 12pm. Volunteers will be on hand to repair broken items including toys, sports gear, tools, household goods and more. They have been supporting the community in repairing broken stuff for almost nine years and are proud to keep hundreds of items out of landfill. * Have a Go with a Bow Discover the basics of archery in a fun, safe, introductory session hosted by Wangaratta Target Archers on Sunday 20 September from 9.30am – 11am at the South Wangaratta Sports Reserve, 58 Shanley St, Wangaratta. All equipment is provided, making it an ideal activity for beginners looking to try a new sport or learn required skills prior to joining the club. For more information or to register, contact Rob on 0401 917 787 or visit https://events.humanitix.com/have-a-go-with-a-bow-20th-sep-26 * The Art of Henna workshop Discover the traditional craft of mehndi in a hands-on workshop led by Komal of Akshar Henna Art at the Wangaratta Art Gallery on Saturday 19 September from 1-3pm. Participants will learn about the rich cultural significance of henna, observe demonstrations of basic patterns, and practice creating their own designs. Due to ongoing roadworks on Ovens Street, attendees are advised to allow extra time for travel and parking. For more information or to register, visit https://events.humanitix.com/workshop-or-the-art-of-henna