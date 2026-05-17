Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is encouraging the community to get winter ready by booking their flu vaccination and making use of virtual care options.

With the colder months approaching, NHW is reminding people that simple steps can make a big difference in staying well and reducing pressure on local health services.

NHW chief operating officer Rebecca Weir is urging the community to stay ahead of the flu season while also being aware of accessible care options.

“Don’t let flu slow you down this year...getting your flu shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you,” Ms Weir said.

“Winter ready starts with your flu shot, but it’s also important people know they have options when they need care.”

NHW is also encouraging the community to consider the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED), a free online service that connects patients with emergency doctors

and nurses from home.

“We’re fortunate to have access to services like VVED, which allow people with non-urgent medical issues to receive care from home,” Ms Weir said.

“It’s a simple and effective option for many non-life-threatening conditions and helps ensure our emergency departments are available for those who need them most.”

NHW is encouraging the community to choose the right care this winter, helping to reduce unnecessary wait times and support better outcomes.

“By planning ahead and knowing your options, we can all play a part in keeping our community healthy this winter,” Ms Weir said.

For more information on flu vaccinations, speak with your GP or local pharmacy.

To access VVED, visit www.vved.org.au.