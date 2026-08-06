A motorcyclist had their licence suspended after being caught at 25km/h over the speed limit according to police.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said at about 5:45pm on Saturday 1 August, police detected a motorcyclist travelling an alleged speed of 136km/h on the Hume Freeway near Winton.

The rider was issued with an infringement notice inclusive of a $418 penalty and three-month licence suspension.

“Police are urging motorists to slow down and take extra care on our roads, especially around dusk and dawn, when visibility can be impacted by sun glare and animal activity is increased, which can lead to collisions,” the spokesperson said.

For more tips on riding safely visit https://www.police.vic.gov.au/motorcycle-safety