Moyhu is set to come alive on Saturday, 9 May, as the much-anticipated "Treasures with Tunes: Bringing Moyhu Together" event rolls into town.

While the Community Sponsorship Grant from the Rural City of Wangaratta was awarded to the King River and District Fishing Club, this celebration is truly an event for the Moyhu community.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to join in a day packed with activities that promise to unite the community and showcase the vibrant spirit of the region.

The day kicks off bright and early with the town-wide garage sale with 10 houses registered, featuring 12 car-boot stalls from 8am to 12 noon.

Maps, available at the Moyhu Recreation Reserve for just $2, will guide bargain hunters to participating houses and double as raffle entries.

Once all houses marked on the map have been visited and stamped, attendees can return their completed maps to the Rec Reserve for a chance to win fabulous prizes in the raffle draw.

From midday, the festivities shift gears as live music fills the air courtesy of the Snow Road Troopers.

Hungry guests can tuck into mouth-watering fare provided by the Upper King Valley Community Hub and Meadow Creek Agricultural Community Action Group, with coffee on hand from the Moyhu Lions Club.

The Moyhu Football Netball Club will keep the bar flowing, ensuring a relaxed arvo for all.

The event is a true showcase of community spirit, with groups like Greta Valley Landcare, Moyhu Action Group, Moyhu CFA, Moyhu Vikings Cricket Club, and Moyhu Primary School all on hand to chat and share their work.

Families will be thrilled by free face painting from King Valley Face Painting, a jumping castle from Wangaratta Amusements, and the excitement of a bucking bull courtesy of Tarraroo Rodeo Company.

Whether you're chasing a bargain, keen for some live tunes, or simply looking to connect with mates over good food and fun, "Treasures with Tunes" is the place to be.

Bring the whole family along and celebrate Moyhu’s community spirit in style.

All money raised from the event will be given back to the Moyhu community, helping to support local initiatives and future events.

For those keen to stay updated, "Treasures with Tunes" has a Facebook event page set up, so be sure to follow for more details and any last-minute updates.

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What's On In Brief

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Sip, savour and socialise at Baddaginnie Jubilee Hall

Baddaginnie Jubilee Hall will come alive on Friday, 8 May for the second annual Sip, Savour and Socialise event, a relaxed evening celebrating the best food, drink and artisan produce from North East Victoria.

Hosted by Baddaginnie Community Inc, the event will showcase 12 local stallholders, including returning favourites Baileys of Glenrowan, John Gehrig Wines, Pavlos Catering, Samaria Rose Farm and Brezel Mädle, alongside new faces such as Emme Mac Black Coffee (Molyullah), Pedal Slowly Brewhouse (Wangaratta), Saffron Gramophone Wines (Benalla) and Swiftcrest Distillery (Mansfield).

Visitors can sample and purchase wine, beer, spirits, coffee, cheese, baked goods, flowers and more, all produced locally.

The event falls on the Friday before Mother’s Day, making it a perfect opportunity for last‑minute gifts or a casual night out with friends.

Entry is free, with a gold‑coin donation encouraged for prize draws on the night.

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Tinderella comes to Cheshunt Hall

A laugh-out-loud cabaret hit from the border is heading to the King Valley, with Tinderella and the Eight Unique Uses of Tinder lighting up Cheshunt Hall on Friday, 8 May.

Created and performed by Albury/Wodonga artist Alyce Fisher, Tinderella is a one-woman comedy cabaret drawing on real-life dating app experiences in regional Australia.

The 50‑minute, adults-only show blends sharp storytelling with mockumentary film, a tongue‑in‑cheek “TIT Talk”, audience interaction and plenty of heart.

Presented by King Valley Arts, the evening offers relaxed cabaret-style seating, with doors open from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own drinks and nibbles and settle in for a funny, frank and relatable night out.

Suited for ages over 18, the show is perfect for comedy and cabaret lovers and anyone who’s navigated the modern dating world or is curious about it.

Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/tinderella-cheshunt-hall and for more information, contact Suz Christison on 0428 298 052.

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Where Is the Green Sheep? comes to WPACC

Families are invited to step into the pages of a much‑loved children’s book when Where Is the Green Sheep? trots onto the stage at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Monday, 25 May at 5.30pm.

Based on the classic story by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek, the production is an immersive visual theatre experience designed especially for young audiences.

Blending puppetry, animation and playful storytelling, the show follows three farmers on a colourful quest to find the elusive green sheep, meeting a parade of quirky characters along the way.

Written for the stage and directed by Eva Di Cesare, the production also features narration co‑created with students from Bankstown West Public School.

The work is a major co‑production with QPAC’s Out of the Box, alongside Arts Centre Melbourne, Sydney Opera House and The Art House Wyong, promising a magical outing for preschoolers and their families.

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Comedy Festival Roadshow returns to Wangaratta

Australia’s biggest comedy showcase is set to light up Wangaratta when the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Thursday, 28 May.

Featuring a hand‑picked line‑up of some of the festival’s funniest acts, the two‑hour show delivers a fast‑paced mix of stand‑up from established stars and exciting new voices.

The Wangaratta edition will be hosted by Justin Hamilton, with performances from Alexandra Hudson, Nat Harris and Hannah Camilleri, Nick Schuller and Rowan Thambar.

Touring nationally for almost three decades, the roadshow brings the spirit and flavour of the iconic Melbourne International Comedy Festival straight to regional stages, offering audiences a chance to experience the laughs without leaving town.

It’s a one‑night‑only hit of sharp wit, big laughs and festival favourites, perfect for a night out with friends.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

Ruins in Reverse is a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised for 'talking to the furniture'.

The work explores the idea of shifting between realities, uncovering forgotten fragments that blur past and present.

Tracing the architectural features of the asylum buildings, Ruins in Reverse captures its physical and acoustic resonance.

Drawing on histories of architecture, institutions, geology, and mining connected to Beechworth, Ms Fischer’s recordings, research and impressions are reassembled into 'architectural assemblages' that merge sound and sculpture, material and context, creating an immersive reflection on memory and place.

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