Moyhu Lions Club to hosts its annual Garden Expo

A much-loved King Valley tradition will bloom again this weekend when the Moyhu Lions Club hosts its annual Garden Expo at the Moyhu Lions Park on Saturday 17 October from 8am to 12pm. Featuring stalls, displays and demonstrations focused on sustainable living, the event has been a fixture on the local calendar since 1999 and continues to attract gardeners and community members from across the region. The Lions Club of Moyhu in 1993 held The First Moyhu Bush Market which was first held at the Moyhu Caravan Park, by 1999 this market was rebranded to the Moyhu Lions Garden Expo and relocated to the current site it is held today - The Moyhu Lions Park. Moyhu Lions Club secretary Nicole Lindsay said the community is invited to join them for the 2026 Garden Expo. "The Garden Expo was a result of this brainstorming and in 1999 the Lions held a Garden Expo with lots of plant stalls, Demonstrations on Pruning, Orchid Management etc and there were many displays on what could be recycled at the new Moyhu Recycling Depo," she said. "The Mayor opened the Recycling Depot and the day was such a resounding success that the club decided to make it an annual event. "Over the years each expo would have a theme to recycle, reduce or reuse and one year even had a display of everyday items that were remade from recycles materials." Nicole said over the years the expo has featured an array of stalls, from garden straw, seedlings, plants, reusable items, point of lay chickens, renewable craft, boomerang bags and home grown produce – also offering locals an opportunity to sell locally and sustainably grown produce. The expo also features a wheelbarrow raffle and competitions which often feature items made of reusable materials like scarecrows. Moyhu Lions Club said they reserve the right to sell hot food, coffee, soft drink, and raffle tickets. * What's On In Brief * Nature Story Walk Wangaratta Library has launched its second Story Walk along Docker Street, featuring the beautiful story by visual artist Luke John Matthew Arnold, Save the Gum Trees, Bees and the Big Blue Seas; a colourful call to action to love the land and everything upon it Participants follow the story at their own pace, stopping to read each page before moving on to the next. For more information, visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/Nature-Story-Walk or contact the Wangaratta Library at 03 5721 2366 or library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au. * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Mini Golf on the Murray Mini Golf on the Murray at Club Corowa offers an 18-hole outdoor mini golf course, open seven days a week from 10am until 9pm, and offers twilight play, making it a great option as the days get longer and the weather warms up. * Whispers of the Natural World exhibition Wodonga artist Cathie Waller explores the quiet beauty of nature and life though realistic studies of native birds, portraits, still life, seascapes and landscape in her exhibition ‘Whispers of the Natural World’ on display at the Art Gallery on Ovens from until 19 October. *