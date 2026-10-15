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Moyhu Lions Club to hosts its annual Garden Expo

<p>ANNUAL EVENT: The Moyhu Lions Club\\'s 2026 Garden Expo is set to feature stalls, displays and demonstrations focused on sustainable living.</p>\\n
<p>ANNUAL EVENT: The Moyhu Lions Club\\'s 2026 Garden Expo is set to feature stalls, displays and demonstrations focused on sustainable living.</p>\\n

ANNUAL EVENT: The Moyhu Lions Club's 2026 Garden Expo is set to feature stalls, displays and demonstrations focused on sustainable living.

Expo to feature stalls, displays and demonstrations focused on sustainable living
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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