MP shortlisted as rising star in Women of the Year awards

Animal Justice Party MP for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell has been shortlisted for the Rising Star award at the 2026 Marie Claire Women of the Year Awards, recognising her conviction in public life, commitment to challenging conventions and advocacy for a more inclusive future. Ms Purcell said she was incredibly honoured to be considered alongside an impressive shortlist of Australian women. “As last week has tragically shown us, public life can be really challenging, but I believe it’s so important to speak up, challenge the status quo and stand up for the people and issues that matter," she said. “I hope that by vowing to do politics differently while also being unapologetically myself that I can help show young women that there is a place for them in politics and that they don’t have to fit a particular mould to make a difference. “I thank Marie Claire for this unexpected recognition. "It’s a privilege to be recognised alongside some of the most inspiring women across the nation who are making their mark in their respective fields.” Winners will be announced in Sydney on November 19.