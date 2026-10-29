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MP shortlisted as rising star in Women of the Year awards

<p>FINALIST: Northern Region MP Georgie Purcell. PHOTO: Animal Justice Party</p>\\n
<p>FINALIST: Northern Region MP Georgie Purcell. PHOTO: Animal Justice Party</p>\\n

FINALIST: Northern Region MP Georgie Purcell. PHOTO: Animal Justice Party

Georgie Purcell said she was incredibly honoured to be considered alongside an impressive shortlist of Australian women.
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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