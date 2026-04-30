Wangaratta is set to come alive with colour, flavour, and celebration at the upcoming “Multicultural Food & Art Festival”, hosted by the North East Multicultural Association (NEMA) and proudly funded by the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Taking place on Saturday, 2 May from 10:30am to 1:30pm at Batchelors Green Park, this vibrant, family-friendly event will showcase the rich cultural diversity of the region through food, art, music, and community connection.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of delicious international cuisines from local food trucks and stalls, alongside an exciting program of live cultural performances.

Highlights include a spectacular Chinese Dragon Show, an interactive drumming session, henna art, and unique cultural experiences such as having your name written in Korean.

There will be plenty of entertainment for all ages.

Families can look forward to a jumping castle, face painting, pony rides, a 360-video booth, and a lively local mini market.

The much-loved lucky draw raffle will also return, offering attendees the chance to win exciting prizes.

A special feature of the day is the Kids Cultural Fashion Show, celebrating traditional dress from around the world.

If your child is interested in taking part, it’s not too late to get involved, families are encouraged to reach out and be part of this joyful showcase of culture and identity.

NEMA event organiser Faryal Khan said events like this play a vital role in building stronger, more inclusive communities.

“These kinds of festivals are very important because they bring people together,” she said.

“They create opportunities to connect, to understand each other better, and to respect different values by seeing and experiencing cultures firsthand, through food, art, and shared experiences.

“It helps build a real sense of belonging for everyone.”

Attendees are warmly encouraged to wear traditional clothing and proudly share their cultural heritage.

In case of severe weather, the event will be relocated to the Victory Community Hall, Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta, with updates shared via NEMA’s Facebook page.

Bring your family and friends and join us for a joyful day of culture, creativity, and connection in the heart of Wangaratta.

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What’s On In Brief

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St Michael's Artisans' Market on Saturday

The popular Artisans' Market to be held in the grounds of St Michael's Church, West Wangaratta on Saturday, 2 May already has about 30 stallholders and has room for more.

The pre-Mothers' Day market always has a feast of gift ideas, delicious home-baked sweet treats and a barbecue to enjoy.

Anyone interested in having a stall is welcome to call Dianne Phillips on 0412-748 627.

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A Stroll Through Wangaratta's History

Anyone interested in finding out more about Wangaratta's past can do so by joining a short walking tour with Rob Parsons this Saturday.

Rob's family arrived in Wangaratta a little over a century ago with the express purpose of setting up a garage at a time when owning a car was becoming the latest means of transport, and a fashion item for those who could afford the latest.

"They had just had a good win on the Melbourne Cup and it was time to move from the city to try their luck in burgeoning Wangaratta," Rob said.

Rob's walking tour will therefore look at the places where the car industry became established in the Borough of Wangaratta, and some of the commercial buildings of the time which still stand today.

It is one of the monthly historic walking tours in Wangaratta's business area, being run by the Historical Society.

Interested people wanting to participate should phone Prue Noble, President of the Wangaratta Historical Society phone 0428 454 303.

All walks are free and start at 10am on the first Saturday of the month at the Murmungan Rock in Apex Park near the footbridge over the Ovens River, finishing at the Museum in Ford Street.

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Celebrate 90 years of the Eldorado Memorial Hall this weekend

Eldorado’s much loved Memorial Hall will come alive with music, memories and community spirit on Saturday, 2 May, as locals and visitors gather to celebrate the hall’s 90th birthday.

The event will feature dancing, hot food, drinks, all set to the live soundtrack of Sweet Buzz, tickets are available at Humanitix.

A free community afternoon tea will be held at the hall on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, including tea and coffee, historical information about the hall, and the unveiling of a new interpretive board at the front of the building.

A time capsule will also be placed in the hall as part of the anniversary weekend, with plans to open it when the hall turns 100.

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Shake, Rattle ’n’ Roll at the WPACC

Australia’s ultimate rock ’n’ roll party returns to Wangaratta with Shake, Rattle ’n’ Roll – The Happy Days Tour at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 2 May at 7.30pm.

The high-energy production is a full-scale stage spectacular celebrating the music of the 1950s and ’60s, featuring powerhouse vocalists, sizzling dancers, dazzling costumes and show-stopping choreography.

Audiences can sing along to classic hits from legends including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny O’Keefe and Frankie Valli in this fun, family-friendly celebration of rock ’n’ roll’s golden era.

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Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Boorhaman Farmers Golf & Social Day at Boorhaman Golf Course

Boorhaman Golf Course are hosting a Boorhaman farmers Golf and Social Day on Sunday, 3 May.

Join in a relaxed afternoon of golf, food and connection, followed by a free BBQ dinner, with drinks at bar price.

For further information and to register call Marcus 0417 530 339 or Nick 03 5726 9335.

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Cliché fashion afternoon on Monday

The Anglican ladies are inviting you to an afternoon of Fashion and Fellowship on Monday, 4 May from 2pm at Purbrick Hall on the Docker and Ovens St.

Ladies. Are welcome to come along and have a great afternoon checking out the new fashions as well as having a demonstration from Cliché of " what goes with what" etc.

Also trying on clothes if you want, and seeing others doing the same, and of course you don't have to buy unless you would like to

Following the closure of Millers, Katie's, Rivers, Reality, and others, this is a great opportunity to check out clothing without leaving Wangaratta.

Entry is $10 and there is a door prize, there is also a raffle and of course a delightful afternoon tea

For more information, contact Joan McKenzie 0409537853.

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