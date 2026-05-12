The Multicultural Food and Arts Festival brought colour, culture, and connection to Wangaratta on 2 May, creating a vibrant celebration of diversity and community spirit.

Hosted by NEMA at the Batchelors Green Park, the festival welcomed more than 300 community members from Wangaratta and surrounding areas to come together through food, music, art, performances, and family-friendly activities.

The event attracted strong community participation and support, including attendance from the mayor and councillors of the Rural City of Wangaratta.

The festival featured a wide range of attractions including a colourful dragon show, live cultural performances, a 360-video booth, face painting, a jumping castle, pony rides, Henna art, and the popular “Write Your Name in Korean” activity.

A kids’ fashion show also brought excitement and joy for families throughout the day.

NEMA representative Faryal Nawaz Khan said the festival was more than just a celebration, it was an opportunity to strengthen social cohesion and community understanding.

“Social cohesion and social connection through community events and social gatherings are extremely important,” she said.

“These opportunities allow people from different cultures and backgrounds to come together, learn from one another, understand each other’s traditions, and respect each other’s values.

“Events like this help break barriers, build friendships, and create a stronger and more inclusive community for everyone.”

Faryal said multicultural events played an important role in reducing isolation and encouraging people to feel welcomed, valued, and connected within regional communities.

“At NEMA, we strongly believe that when communities come together in safe and welcoming spaces, it creates understanding, belonging, and unity,” she said.

“Diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and festivals like this remind us how beautiful it is to celebrate our differences while standing together as one community.”

The success of the event was made possible through the support of stallholders, performers, volunteers, community organisations, and attendees who contributed their time, culture, and energy to the day.

Special thanks were also extended to the Rural City of Wangaratta for funding and supporting the event, as well as the Grit and Resilience Safe Space marquee for providing a supportive and welcoming environment for attendees.

Festival organisers said they look forward to continuing to create opportunities that bring people together and celebrate the rich cultural diversity within the Wangaratta community.