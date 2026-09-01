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Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation disappointed by council's rejection of reconciliation plan

<p>DISAPPOINTMENT: Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation has expressed deep disappointment following the Rural City of Wangaratta\\'s decision not to adopt the proposed Reconciliation Action Plan at the august council meeting. </p>\\n
<p>DISAPPOINTMENT: Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation has expressed deep disappointment following the Rural City of Wangaratta\\'s decision not to adopt the proposed Reconciliation Action Plan at the august council meeting. </p>\\n

DISAPPOINTMENT: Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation has expressed deep disappointment following the Rural City of Wangaratta's decision not to adopt the proposed Reconciliation Action Plan at the august council meeting.

While disappointed by the outcome, Mungabareena remains committed to working with community
September 1, 2026 • 04:01
Updated, September 1, 2026 • 04:01

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