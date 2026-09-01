Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation disappointed by council's rejection of reconciliation plan

Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation has expressed deep disappointment following the Rural City of Wangaratta's decision not to adopt its proposed Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP). The proposed RAP was considered at council's August meeting last week, with four councillors voting against the plan, two for and one absent. Council endorsed the draft RAP for community consultation at its meeting in December 2025, and the plan was exhibited from 17 December 2025 to 26 February 2026. During this period council received 73 submissions and undertook a range of engagement activities, including community drop-in sessions and direct consultation with Aboriginal organisations and Traditional Owner groups. Council said feedback received generally supported the draft plan. As the lead Aboriginal community-controlled organisation in the region, Mungabareena believes RAPs provide an important framework for building stronger relationships between local government, Traditional Owners, Aboriginal communities, and the broader public, creating practical opportunities to acknowledge history, strengthen cultural understanding, and work collaboratively towards better outcomes for all members of the community. Mungabareena chief executive officer Johanna Ward said council's decision represents a missed opportunity to demonstrate leadership and commitment to reconciliation at a local level. "Reconciliation is not a symbolic exercise...it is about building respect, trust, and genuine partnerships that recognise the rights, cultures, and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," she said. "We are disappointed that council has chosen not to support this important process at this time." The organisation acknowledges that community views on reconciliation may differ. However, Mungabareena maintains that meaningful engagement and open dialogue are essential to fostering a stronger and more inclusive Wangaratta. "A Reconciliation Action Plan is not about division," Ms Ward said. "It is about bringing people together through shared understanding, respect, and practical actions that benefit the whole community. "At its core, a RAP is about building a stronger, more inclusive community for everyone. "Strong communities are built when all voices are heard and valued." Mungabareena is concerned that discussion around reconciliation can be distorted by the repeated use of spending figures without context. The Productivity Commission's reporting shows that the commonly cited '$30 billion' figure includes mainstream services such as health care, education and Medicare, as well as a share of services provided to all Australians. Mungabareena said it should not be presented as funding directed solely to Aboriginal organisations or Aboriginal-specific programs. Mungabareena recognises the ongoing efforts of individuals, organisations, businesses, community groups, and residents who continue to support reconciliation and positive relationships across the region. The organisation also acknowledges the many councillors, council staff, and community members who have engaged constructively throughout discussions relating to the RAP. While disappointed by the outcome, Mungabareena remains committed to working collaboratively with the Wangaratta community and all stakeholders to advance reconciliation, cultural recognition, and community wellbeing. "Our commitment to reconciliation does not end with this decision," Ms Ward said. "We will continue to advocate for respectful partnerships, truth-telling, cultural safety, and opportunities that support Aboriginal people and strengthen our community as a whole." Mungabareena is calling on council to continue engaging with Aboriginal communities and reconsider pathways that can support reconciliation and meaningful partnerships into the future. As an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation with a long history of supporting Aboriginal families and communities throughout north-east Victoria, Mungabareena remains committed to creating a future founded on respect, inclusion, and shared responsibility.