Centre Against Violence (CAV) is proud to welcome My Slice of Life as one of the first House Partners supporting the development of The Donation Hub, a new community initiative designed to help victim-survivors of family violence rebuild their lives.

The Donation Hub is being established to provide quality donated furniture, household goods and everyday essentials to people who have escaped violence and are starting again.

As a House Partner, My Slice of Life has committed to supporting the initiative through the ongoing donation of quality furniture and household items as opportunities arise, helping ensure local victim-survivors have access to the essentials they need to create a safe and comfortable home.

CAV’s donation and Volunteer Hub coordinator, Kathy Dodgshun, said partnerships like this will play a vital role in bringing The Donation Hub to life.

"Leaving violence often means leaving almost everything behind," Kathy said.

"Something as simple as a bed, dining table or lounge can make an enormous difference to someone starting again.

"We are incredibly grateful to Dameon and the team at My Slice of Life for becoming one of our House Partners.

"Their generosity will help us create a space where victim-survivors can choose quality items with dignity as they rebuild their lives.

"This is a community initiative, and we would love to see more businesses across the Ovens Murray get involved.

"Businesses that commit to supporting The Donation Hub through ongoing donations of furniture, household goods, services or other in-kind support become House Partners, helping local families create a fresh start."

Operations manager of My Slice of Life, Dameon Holmes, said the decision to become a House Partner was an easy one.

"We are excited to support The Donation Hub because we believe genuine kindness can make a real difference in someone's life," he said.

"Everyone deserves to have nice things, especially when they are rebuilding after such a difficult time.

"If we can help make that journey a little easier by donating furniture and household items when opportunities arise, then we are proud to do so.

"It is about supporting our community and helping people move forward with dignity."

The Donation Hub is currently being established by CAV and will provide access to donated furniture, whitegoods, household items and everyday essentials through a confidential, appointment-based service.

To help bring the initiative to life, CAV will host the New Beginnings Gala Ball on Friday 20 November, with funds raised supporting the establishment of The Donation Hub. Tickets are now available.

Businesses, organisations and community members are encouraged to get involved by becoming a House Partner, attending the gala ball, sponsoring the initiative, or donating quality goods and services that will help local victim-survivors rebuild their lives.

To learn more about becoming a House Partner or to purchase gala ball tickets, visit: https://centreagainstviolence.org.au/events/new-beginnings-gala-ball/