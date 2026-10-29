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Nankeen Night Heron - The night skulker

<p>WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS: A juvenile Nankeen Night Heron perched above water.</p>\\n
<p>WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS: A juvenile Nankeen Night Heron perched above water.</p>\\n

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS: A juvenile Nankeen Night Heron perched above water.

Nankeen Night-Herons roost undetected throughout the day and emerge to forage at night
Ian Davidson & Chris Tzaros
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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