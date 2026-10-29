Nankeen Night Heron - The night skulker

Nankeen Night-Herons are most often seen at dusk or dawn. They can be difficult to spot locally because they roost in dense foliage during the day, emerging only at twilight. Anglers and bird watchers near our waterways often see them gliding low overhead at dusk to feed. These stocky herons have rich cinnamon upperparts, white-buff underparts, a black crown, and yellow legs and feet. Their large head, short neck and relatively short legs give them a stooped appearance. During breeding, three white nuptial plumes grow from the back of the head. They have a dark olive-green bill and yellow eyes. Young birds are heavily spotted and streaked in white, brown and orange-brown, and can resemble the much larger Australasian Bittern. As they mature, the adult’s black cap appears first, while the body plumage remains streaked for a time. The Nankeen Night Heron is also called the Rufous Night Heron. The Nankeen Night Herons are found throughout Australia, wherever there is permanent water, although they are uncommon in Tasmania. They frequent well-vegetated wetlands where they can roost undetected throughout the day and emerge to forage along shallow river margins, floodplains, swamps, and even some parks and gardens with suitable ponds. These birds feed at night in shallow water on a wide variety of insects, crustaceans, fish and amphibians. Locally they target the abundant shrimp and frogs found along all our waterways. The Nankeen Night Heron mainly breed in the warmer months, depending on food availability. The nest is a loose stick platform over water. Both sexes incubate the eggs. The species breeds in colonies often together with egrets and cormorants. The colonies often comprise hundreds of pairs, with the largest colonies supporting thousands. Most of these large colonies are in the Murray–Darling Basin for example in Barmah-Millewa National Park. In wet years, like 2022, their numbers may build up quickly and disperse when conditions deteriorate. The flooding along the King and Ovens floodplain has provided ample food due to replenished wetlands and led to a buildup in their numbers locally. Those wishing to observe a Nankeen Night Heron are most likely to find them on an open section of waterway, pond or wetland with shallow water and watch and wait quietly at dusk for them to emerge from their secluded day roost to forage. They often announce their presence with a loud croak.