Local neighbourhood houses will continue to advocate for increased core funding in the lead-up to November's state election, after their pre-state budget campaign went unanswered.

Pangerang Community Hub and Open Door Neighbourhood House were part of a nine-month campaign led by Neighbourhood Houses Victoria aimed at restoring core funding for neighbourhood houses through a 25 per cent increase, in order to keep their doors, programs and services open.

NHVic was also calling on the state government to fund 25 currently unfunded neighbourhood houses, and commit to 20 new neighbourhood houses in Victoria's outer metro and regional growth areas.

Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennille Hall said she had been "hopeful but realistic" in the lead-up to the state budget that the NHV request would be answered.

"Right now, with everyone doing it tough, the services neighbourhood houses provide are more important than ever," she said.

Among the programs provided at Pangerang is the weekly Wangaratta Digital Hub on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm during school terms, which from 10 June will offer online assistance with claiming Victorian light vehicle registration rebates.

"If neighbourhood houses start closing their doors, the government is going to feel an increase in pressure from the community to replace those services and support - which would come at a far greater cost to the budget," she said.

"If this funding had been agreed to, we would have 100 per cent secured our additional part-time role, a role that is absolutely vital to deliver our programs.

"We'll keep on keeping on, and we have an amazing community with lots of offers of support and great organisations like Into Our Hands and Give Wangaratta which are working to keep organisations like ours afloat."

Open Door Neighbourhood House executive officer Loretta Waters said it was very disappointing that funding wasn't keeping up with inflation.

She said the Burke Street house received $120,000 per year in core funding from the state government.

"We have had to shrink to fit our core funding allowance, and for every dollar of funding provided through the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, we work to attract additional funding, but those grants never allow for operational costs," she said.

"That means our core staffing has to be reduced.

"It's laughable the amount we receive when you put us up against other groups and what we are able to achieve; in many cases, solo operators at neighbourhood houses are expected to do everything - it's a huge scope."

Neighbourhood Houses Victoria chief executive officer Keir Paterson said each week, more than 185,000 Victorians accessed community support and connection, and learned new skills through more than 400 neighbourhood houses across the state.

"For so many Victorians, neighbourhood houses are an essential source of connection, community and support," he said.

"The state government talks about the importance of social cohesion and community, but their funding decisions speak louder than words."