New bush garden at Wenhams camp

The Friends of Warby-Ovens National Park (FOWONP) held a celebration on 17 October to thank everyone who had worked to develop the bush garden at Wenhams Camp. In 2023 the FOWONP decided they needed a space in the Warbys that was easily accessible and would showcase the flora of the park, and so this project was born. The group have planted over 600 plants, removed dead vegetation, made paths, repaired fences, researched, weeded, watered and wondered at the beauty of the park. The bush garden project is a community effort that has been built on the work of previous community groups. They thanked the first Friends of the Warbys group who developed the arboretum that provided the structure for the garden, as well as the Warby Range Walkers and the Winton Wetlands group who provided the group with funds for tools and a trailer. Developments to the bush garden have been assisted through the support of Parks Victoria and grants from the Rural City of Wangaratta, Landcare Victoria and North East Catchment Management Authority. They have also received donations of plants, rocks and many hours of our volunteers' time. A special thank you to Kiana Atkinson for her beautifully designed map sign of the park, to Vital Signs for our stunning signage, Mawsons Glenrowan Quarry and Mike Hanson for their support and assistance. The bush garden will forever be a work in progress. However if the community would like to learn more about the flora of the Warby -Ovens National Park in a beautiful, relaxed environment, organise an outing to Wenhams Camp and experience the bush garden for yourself. The group hoped the community enjoy the garden as much as they have enjoyed developing it.