It is not every day that Wangaratta witnesses a long idle site given a new lease on life.

This is exactly what is unfolding on the corner of Rowan and Baker streets as machinery and tradies are busily working away.

After 15 years of inactivity, the former Church of Christ building is making way for something both practical and uplifting, a modern, purpose-built dental practice that promises to serve our community well into the future.

While there is always a sense of nostalgia when an old building makes way for new development, this transformation is undeniably a positive one.

The site had fallen into disrepair, and its structural decline left little room for preservation.

This new facility will be tailored to meet contemporary needs, accessible, thoughtfully designed, and capable of providing enhanced care to patients of all ages.

Just as important as the physical renewal is the story behind it.

The Goodison family has been a cornerstone of Wangaratta’s dental care for nearly three decades.

Their decision to reinvest in the town, rather than relocate elsewhere, speaks volumes about their commitment to this community.

Even more encouraging is the role of the next generation, with their daughter Mia preparing to return home and continue the family legacy.

This project breathes life into a forgotten site and improves one of our local streetscapes.

It also strengthens local healthcare, supports jobs, and reinforces the enduring value of family-run businesses in regional communities.

Wangaratta has every reason to smile.