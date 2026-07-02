Jo Howell was installed as president of the Wangaratta Lions Club during Saturday night's changeover dinner held at the Wangaratta Turf Club.

The evening of fellowship, celebration and reflection was well-attended by members, partners and guests, including Rural City of Wangaratta councillors Dave Fuller and Tanya Maxwell, and members of neighbouring Lions clubs.

Along with president Jo Howell, the 2026-'27 Wangaratta Lions Club board - which was installed by past district governor (PDG) Lynn Fredericks - comprises 1st vice president PDG Neil Ware, 3rd vice president Peter Gall; immediate past president PDG John Houghton; club secretary Clinton Cathro; treasurers Ray Stamp and Frank Darke; membership chair Peter Gall; directors (one year) Garth Suffern and Paul Tucker; directors (two years) Keith Fleet and Len Chandler; and catering coordinator PDG John Houghton.

Along with installation of the board, the evening provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the 2025–'26 Lions year, and to officially welcome the incoming leadership team.

Master of ceremonies Lion Doug Kneen presided over the proceedings, with official toasts delivered by Cr Fuller and PDG Peter Poels of the Benalla Lions Club.

Outgoing president PDG John Houghton presented a summary of the club's achievements over the past year, while incoming president Jo Howell outlined a positive and forward-looking vision for the year ahead.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Lions District 201V6 Chris August Award to Jo Howell, recognising her outstanding service and contribution.

The club extended its appreciation to all who contributed to the success of the evening, and to members whose ongoing commitment continues to reflect the Lions values of service, community, and fellowship.

Wangaratta Lions Club now looks forward to another successful year serving Wangaratta and its surrounding communities.

Those interested in joining or learning more about the club are encouraged to contact membership chair Peter Gall at wangaratta.vic@lions.org.au