Social media
Home page>News>Nine-way battle for Bena...
News

Nine-way battle for Benambra

<p>VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.</p>\\n
<p>VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.</p>\\n

VOTES TO BE CAST: Early voting will begin next week as nine candidates for Benambra will battle it out for the seat.

Benambra’s largest ever field to contest 2026 Victorian election, with new MP set to take seat
Bailey Zimmermann
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
News

Nine in contest

Nine in contest
Nine in contest
News

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
News

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health
Lindsey goes the distance for mental health