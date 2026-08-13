Nominations are now open for the Rural City of Wangaratta 2027 Australia Day Awards in the categories of Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 16–25), and Community Event or Project of the Year.

The Australia Day Awards celebrate the extraordinary people who make a profound impact on our lives, community, and society.

These awards honour their challenges and triumphs, reflect each recipient's unique journey, and recognise lifelong and ongoing contributions to the Wangaratta community.

Nominations close at 4pm on Friday 6 November.

“Every community has people who quietly go above and beyond, giving their time, energy, and care to make life better for others," Wangaratta mayor Irene Grant said.

"The Australia Day Awards are an opportunity to recognise those local heroes and say thank you in a meaningful way.

"I encourage everyone to think about the people, groups or projects that make Wangaratta such a generous and connected community and take the time to nominate them.”

Award nominees and winners will be honoured at the 2027 Australia Day celebrations in Wangaratta on 26 January.

In addition to receiving their award, the Citizen of the Year will have their handprint carved into the Marmungan Rock in Apex Park—a lasting tribute to outstanding individuals in our community.

This handprint will be unveiled during Reconciliation Week 2027 in a cultural ceremony hosted by the Dirrawarra Indigenous Network.

“The Marmungan Rock is a meaningful tribute to outstanding community contribution," Cr Grant said.

"Each handprint tells a story of service, respect, and connection, and reflects the spirit of reconciliation in Wangaratta.”

Recipients in 2026 were:

- Bevan Tremellen, Citizen of the Year 2026 for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the community through his work with Wangaratta Woodworkers Inc.

- Edward (Ed) Browne, the Young Citizen of the Year 2026 for his strong commitment to youth leadership, volunteering, and community advocacy.

- The North East Multicultural Association (NEMA), Community Event/Project of the Year 2026 for its work promoting community safety, inclusion, and support for culturally diverse communities across North East Victoria.

Nominating is easy.

Forms and eligibility details are available online at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Your-Council/Australia-Day-Awards.

Hard copies can also be collected from Wangaratta Government Centre (customer service) or the Wangaratta Library.

For more information contact events@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.