North East Victorian Caravan Club to celebrate 55 years of happy trails

North East Victorian Caravan Club will celebrate 55 years of hitting the road on 12 November with a lunchtime gathering at the Gateway Hotel in Wangaratta. All existing and past members are invited to mark the occasion from 11am with a lunch, presentations and memorabilia on display. Known around caravan circles as "The Kelly Gang", the club still has 43 members and heads off on organised trips about eight times a year. Many long-time members have stayed active in the club even though their caravan towing days are behind them, happy to travel in the group and stay at onsite accommodation to still experience that send of camaraderie. New members are always welcome. For information on joining the club or to join the celebrations at the Gateway contact president Ray Steadman on 0403 073 969 or secretary Maree Mills on 0428 174 660.