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North East Victorian Caravan Club to celebrate 55 years of happy trails

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Caravan club 55th birthday celebration at Gateway Wangaratta on 12 November
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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