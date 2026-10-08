North East Water chair to step down after more than a decade of board service

North East Water has thanked chair Stephen Brown for his significant contribution and leadership after he announced he would step down from the board at the end of October to take up another role. After more than 11 years on the board, including three years as chair, Mr Brown said it had been a privilege to serve North East Water and the region. “It has been an honour to serve North East Water as both a director and chair, and I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together,” Mr Brown said. “One of the highlights has been seeing the dedication and commitment of our people. "They have consistently gone above and beyond to deliver safe and reliable services for our customers, particularly during challenging events such as natural disasters. “I’m also proud that we provided customers with price certainty through an industry-first eight-year pricing period, grew our capital program to support the region’s future needs, advanced circular economy projects, and established the board Aboriginal delegate program, which has since been adopted across the Victorian water sector. “As chair, I have focused on taking a long-term view, building strong partnerships and creating greater value for our customers and communities. "I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and confident the organisation is well placed for the future.” Managing director Jo Murdoch thanked Mr Brown for his outstanding contribution to North East Water. “His leadership as chair has strengthened the organisation and supported important investments and initiatives across our region,” Ms Murdoch said. “On behalf of the executive team and staff, I thank Stephen for his positive impact on North East Water and the Victorian water sector and wish him every success for the future.” Deputy chair Victoria Schmidt will serve as acting chair from 1 November 2026. Ms Schmidt said the board was committed to a smooth transition and continued strong governance. “I'm proud to take on this role at an important time for North East Water," Ms Schmidt said. "The board is focused on providing steady leadership and continuing to drive delivery of our strategic priorities, “Every day our people work to deliver safe, reliable water and wastewater services that our communities depend on, and the board remains committed to our purpose for the long term.” Mr Brown joined the North East Water board on 1 October 2015 and was appointed chair on 1 October 2023. He has also served as deputy chair of VicWater since 2024.