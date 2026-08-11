North East Water (NEW) has reduced greenhouse gas emissions from its water and wastewater operations by more than 70 per cent over the past decade, marking a major milestone on its path to achieving net zero emissions by 2035.

The water corporation reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from a 2016 baseline of 34,551 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂-e) to 9,295 tonnes in 2025–26.

NEW general manager environment, systems and operations John Day said the result reflected years of targeted investment and innovation to not only reduce impacts on the environment but also reduce long-term energy and operating costs.

“Water corporations have an important role to play in reducing emissions and using renewable energy, and this result shows what can be achieved when environmental objectives are embedded into everyday operations and long-term investment decisions,” he said.

“This milestone builds on NEW achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity from July 2025, highlighting the organisation’s continued progress toward a lower-emissions future.”

A major contributor to the reduction has been the upgrade of the Wodonga Wastewater Treatment Plant in West Wodonga, which is now nearing completion.

The upgrade has enhanced treatment processes, increased capacity for residential and industrial growth and enabled the capture and use of biogas to help power operations, significantly reducing emissions and energy costs.

Combined with the site's 3MW solar farm, the improvements are designed to provide the site with 24hr behind-the-meter renewable energy.

Further emissions reductions have been achieved through securing 100 per cent renewable electricity via dedicated electricity contracts, improving wastewater treatment processes across the region, and delivering innovative projects that utilise water infrastructure to support renewable energy generation and storage.

Mr Day said while the achievement was significant, the organisation remained focused on the next stage of its emissions reduction journey.

“Future efforts will focus on reducing emissions from lagoon-based wastewater treatment systems and transitioning to lower-emission fleet vehicles," he said.

“Together, these initiatives will help North East Water further cut emissions while improving the energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness of its operations.

“By continuing to invest in renewable energy and smarter infrastructure, we’re helping build a more sustainable and resilient water future for North East Victoria while maintaining reliable services for customers across the region.”