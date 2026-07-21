Shane Matheson from North Wangaratta Football Netball Club has been named one of Bunnings' local barbecue legends as part of its nationwide Legend of the Tongs search - recognising the volunteers who keep Aussie rules footy clubs running, one snag at a time.

For more than 35 years, Shane has been a driving force behind his local football club, first joining as a reserves player at age 20 and remaining a dedicated volunteer ever since.

His connection to the club spans three generations, with his parents, wife and now his son all playing active roles in the community.

From running barbecues and raffles to supporting club events, he has helped foster the strong culture that sees 35 to 40 players attend training each week.

Having witnessed premiership success as both a player and committee member and helped the club overcome the loss of its home ground for two years, Shane believes the club's resilience, community spirit and commitment to developing young players make him a worthy contender for Bunnings' Ultimate Legend of the Tongs.

As part of the prize, North Wangaratta will receive a BBQ prize pack valued over $585, including a Jumbuck 6 Burner BBQ and a Bunnings pop-up marquee. Shane is also now in the running to score a trip for two to attend the Toyota AFL Grand Final, and be crowned the overall ‘Legend of the Golden Tongs’, winning $25,000 in Bunnings products and materials for their club.