Northeast Health Wangaratta is among 26 Victorian hospitals to see stronger nurse-to-patient ratios under planned state government legislation, with local intensive care staffing highlighted as one of the key areas of change.

The government says the proposed changes will reclassify hospitals to a higher level, increasing required staffing across general medical and surgical wards, emergency departments and intensive care units.

For Wangaratta, one of the most immediate local impacts is expected to be in the hospital’s ICU, where Level 1 and 2 hospitals will be required to maintain a one-to-one nurse-to-patient ratio on all shifts, alongside a team leader and liaison nurse.

The statewide package is backed by $109.7 million and is expected to add 253 full-time equivalent nursing positions across Victoria.

Wangaratta is one of 17 rural and regional hospitals included in the list of services to be reclassified, alongside hospitals including Wodonga, Shepparton, Bendigo Health and Ballarat Base Hospital.

The government says the changes are designed to reflect increasing demand across the public health system and to ensure minimum staffing levels keep pace with pressure on regional hospitals.

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced this term.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, 1 July this week, strengthened ratios already enshrined in law came into full effect across Victoria.

The changes include improved staffing in emergency department resuscitation cubicles on morning shifts, one-to-four midwife-to-patient ratios in postnatal and antenatal wards on night shifts, and an overnight in-charge nurse in high dependency and coronary care units.

Premier Jacinta Allan said strengthening ratios would mean “an extra pair of hands and an extra set of eyes” for patients needing the most care.

Health Minister Harriet Shing said stronger ratios would help improve patient outcomes while easing pressure on nurses and midwives, with the additional roles also expected to create opportunities for graduate and early-career nurses.