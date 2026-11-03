Northeast Health Wangaratta to open for weekend emergency dental care

Northeast Health Wangaratta will be one of the public dental clinics to open on weekends for emergency care under a $26.9m state government election promise. The Labor government announced on Monday the Wangaratta hospital would be one of 10 clinics to extend to weekend hours for dental emergencies, like severe pain or broken teeth. Opening hours at the Northeast Health Wangaratta clinic would be 9am to 4.30pm on weekends, compared with its regular weekday hours of 8.30am to 5pm. State government data estimates about 30 per cent of all treatments in the public dental system are emergencies. Premier Ben Carroll said a dental emergency shouldn’t mean a long drive or a long walk. The announcement followed a state government pledge to deliver 20 free dental clinics across the state, including six in the regions. The closest free clinic that would be built under a re-elected Labor government is in Shepparton.