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Northeast Health Wangaratta to open for weekend emergency dental care

<p>EXPANDING EMERGENCY CARE: The state government will open public dental clinics, including Northeast Health in Wangaratta, on weekends to cater for emergency care if re-elected.</p>\\n
<p>EXPANDING EMERGENCY CARE: The state government will open public dental clinics, including Northeast Health in Wangaratta, on weekends to cater for emergency care if re-elected.</p>\\n

EXPANDING EMERGENCY CARE: The state government will open public dental clinics, including Northeast Health in Wangaratta, on weekends to cater for emergency care if re-elected.

The Wangaratta public dental clinic would be one of 10 in Victoria to extend to weekend hours
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

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