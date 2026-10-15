Social media
Home page>News>Now for something comple...
News

Now for something completely different...

<p>A THEATRICAL ADVENTURE: Co-directors Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans are thrilled to bring \\'Constellations to the stage for Wangaratta Players Theatre Company in November.</p>\\n
<p>A THEATRICAL ADVENTURE: Co-directors Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans are thrilled to bring \\'Constellations to the stage for Wangaratta Players Theatre Company in November.</p>\\n

A THEATRICAL ADVENTURE: Co-directors Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans are thrilled to bring 'Constellations to the stage for Wangaratta Players Theatre Company in November.

Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production 'Constellations' offers something new
Shane Douthie
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
News

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
News

Local focus central to Caleb’s vision for Wangaratta

Local focus central to Caleb’s vision for Wangaratta
Local focus central to Caleb’s vision for Wangaratta