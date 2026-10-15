Now for something completely different...

When Nicky Powell first saw a recording of the play 'Constellations' on National Theatre at Home a couple of years ago it immediately caught her attention. "It was partly for its amazing script and partly because they had four different versions of the show, each with different couples," Nicky said. Fast forward a few years and Nicky and co-director Fiona Evans are almost ready to present their production of 'Constellations' for Wangaratta Players Theatre Company in less than a month. The play by Nick Payne is a romance that tells the story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne, which reflects the power of human connection in a seemingly random universe. It will be performed in November and like the National Theatre version, will feature three different couples, each presenting their version of the play four times over the three weeks run. The pairings include Amy and Andrew Wighton as the older Marianne and Roland, Aleeta Carmody and Liam Keene as a young Marianne and Roland just out of university, and one same sex couple Marianne and Ro (Bec Carta and Sez Cohen). "'Constellations' peaked my interest because, as a director, I have always found the casting process challenging as the whole audition process involves settling on one version of a play that you want to produce and I was excited to have the opportunity to see what would happen with different casts preparing for the same play at the same time," Nicky said. "We were very lucky to get a lot of interest at our information session, although the whole idea did cause some confusion at first. "We were lucky enough to be able to cast three different couples and watch them as they worked through the process of building their own vision of this amazing show. "They each rehearse separately and audience members are able to come and see one, two or all three with each performance a complete but different portrayal of the story." Nicky described 'Constellations' as a one act play that revolves around a love story, taking the audience through the many different possible ways that Marianne and Roland’s lives might play out. "It is funny, sad and absolutely relatable with each of our casts bringing their own nuance to each version of each scene," she said. "The original play is set in the UK and we have been given permission to change the setting to Victoria. "This is particularly important to be able to honour some of the key moments within the play and has also allowed us to work with a fabulous group “Auslan Stage Left’ who have provided support and mentoring for an element of signing that is in the play. "One of the most surprising things during this process for me is just how differently each couple interprets and presents their story. "I had hoped that there would be enough difference to make it worthwhile seeing more than one show but there was always the risk that over the rehearsal period the versions of the show would become more and more similar, and this just hasn’t happened. "For me the key message of the play is that you should live each moment of your life to the full as our lives are fragile and each day that we have is a gift. "We really hope that you will come to see 'Constellations'. "You can come and see one couple or choose to come and see more but, whatever you do, you will be treated to the amazing theatrical experience." Fiona said she was also attracted to the play's uniqueness and jumped at the chance to co-direct when approached by Nicky. "I found the format very novel, and loved the idea of three pairs of actors never coming together on-stage but playing three interpretations of the same play," she said. "Our audience would not have seen this concept many times in their home theatre, or in any theatre for that matter. "My belief is that theatres are here to ‘prod’ the community. "It’s our mission to introduce new ideas, new approaches to old themes, new ways of thinking about life and living. "Where there’s an itch, we want to scratch the surface and see what lies beneath. "‘Constellations’ will make you think outside the square; you may come to realise that 'it’s not what happens to you, it’s how you respond’ is the truest of truisms. "We could live our entire lives in a far richer environment if we chose our responses and our behaviour with love foremost. "It has truly been a labour of love, and I thank Nicky for the privilege." 'Constellations' is recommended for mature audiences and will be performed at The Stage Door Theatre, Evans Street Wangaratta from 6 - 22 November at 7.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and to book tickets visit the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Facebook page or go to trybooking.com/DJNDY.