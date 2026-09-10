Onam celebrations enjoyed by community

The spirit of Onam, the globally-celebrated Hindu festival, burned brightly in Wangaratta when hundreds gathered for celebrations in the St Patrick's Hall on Saturday 29 August. Facilitated by the Wangaratta Malayali Association, celebrations were joined by Independent Indi MP Helen Haines with husband Phil Haines for the first time. Also joining the celebrations were newly-endorsed independent candidate for the Ovens Valley, Steve Manning and his wife Vanessa. Originating in Kerala, India, Onam celebrates the return of King Mahabali, an adored, benevolent deity in Hindu mythology. While the festival falls over 10 days, the 10th day, ‘Thiruvonam’, is recognised as the most significant day as it celebrates the king’s return to see his people living happily and in harmony. After being fitted out in traditional clothing, Dr Haines and Mr Haines had the honour of lighting the traditional lamp (Nilavilakku). Collectively, the four guests experienced the spectacular on and off-stage celebrations; including a staged performance of the King Mahabali legend, a string of traditional dances from various performers, and the delicious traditional Onam feats. In her address, Dr Haines thanked organisers for the privilege of being part of the cultural celebration. She said Onam champions the very values the North East community pride themselves on – prosperity and service. “This is the very first time that I’m experiencing Onam and I want to tell you that I will never forget what I’ve seen today,” Dr Haines said. “Our city of Wangaratta and the region beyond us is so much better from you being here. “You bring your skills, you bring your traditions, and most importantly you bring yourselves and your families and you enrich our community. “While making friendships in a new land is really important, it is also so important to never let go of the wonderful rich cultural traditions of your homeland, and that’s what you’re doing today.”