Social media
Home page>News>Onam celebrations enjoye...
News

Onam celebrations enjoyed by community

<p>HONOURED: Independent Indi MP Helen Haines Helen Haines and husband Phil Haines lighting the traditional lamp as part of Onam celebrations. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>HONOURED: Independent Indi MP Helen Haines Helen Haines and husband Phil Haines lighting the traditional lamp as part of Onam celebrations. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

HONOURED: Independent Indi MP Helen Haines Helen Haines and husband Phil Haines lighting the traditional lamp as part of Onam celebrations. PHOTO: Supplied

Building connections and celebrating culture through Hindu harvest festival.
Grace Fredsberg
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
News

Staffing review in Catholic schools

Staffing review in Catholic schools
Staffing review in Catholic schools
News

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
News

Linking generations through theatre project

Linking generations through theatre project
Linking generations through theatre project