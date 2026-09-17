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One Nation names food relief leader as Ovens Valley candidate

<p>UP FOR CHANGE: Yarrawonga\\'s James Rouel will contest for the Ovens Valley seat as part of One Nation at the state election in November. PHOTO: One Nation</p>\\n
<p>UP FOR CHANGE: Yarrawonga\\'s James Rouel will contest for the Ovens Valley seat as part of One Nation at the state election in November. PHOTO: One Nation</p>\\n

UP FOR CHANGE: Yarrawonga's James Rouel will contest for the Ovens Valley seat as part of One Nation at the state election in November. PHOTO: One Nation

Yarrawonga food relief coordinator James Rouel will contest the seat at November’s election
Bailey Zimmermann
September 17, 2026 • 06:00

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