One Nation names food relief leader as Ovens Valley candidate

The race for Ovens Valley is taking shape after One Nation named its long-awaited candidate for the seat in November’s state election. Yarrawonga food relief coordinator James Rouel earned preselection from the party to contest long-serving incumbent Tim McCurdy when the region heads to the polls. The Wangaratta Chronicle made contact with One Nation requesting to speak to Mr Rouel, but was told to send written questions via a media officer and did not receive a response to those questions in time for print. On the One Nation Victoria website profiling Mr Rouel, it reads the 31-year-old grew up in Yarrawonga and returned to his hometown four years ago, having spent more than a decade working in community organisations, sport and food relief. “I came home because this is where I belong,” it reads. “I want Ovens Valley to be a place where people can build a great life without feeling they have to leave to get ahead.” Mr Rouel is currently the coordinator of Moira Foodshare, a food relief organisation which provides support to 29 rural communities from Cobram and Yarrawonga to Finley, Berrigan, Nathalia, Numurkah, and Tocumwal. Mr Rouel’s webpage states he was standing for Ovens Valley because he believed it had been politically safe for too long and country communities have too often been expected to accept less. “People out here don’t ask for special treatment… they’re asking for a fair go,” he said. “Your postcode affects the support you can access; it shouldn’t decide whether your community matters. “In four years, judge me on what we got done - whether we backed the battlers, whether Ovens Valley got its fair share, and whether we made Ovens Valley matter.” Mr Rouel is the third One Nation candidate to declare for contention of a North East seat, following Steve Campbell for Euroa and Tim Barber for Eildon. One Nation has pledged to have a candidate run in each of the 88 lower house Victorian seats. Upper house Northern Victoria MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell will be re-contesting her seat alongside Athol Thomas who has nominated to represent the Northern Victoria region. The Ovens Valley seat has been held by Nationals’ member Tim McCurdy since 2010, who will be running to stand for his fifth term in parliament. Voices for Ovens Valley Independent Steve Manning has been the only other candidate to formally announce their contention for the seat so far. Mr McCurdy said he welcomed the challenge of Mr Rouel, whose party has made a rapid surge in popularity over the past 12 months. “I've got nothing against One Nation or Voices for Ovens Valley, they're all good people trying to do the same as me, just want the best for their community,” he said. “I'm a big believer in democracy, people like to have the choice; give them a choice and I think bring it on. “I've been in for a while, doing the best I can and will continue to do the best I can.” Mr McCurdy said the Nationals’ Party will finalise its preferences following the close of nominations on 9 November.