Online footprints leave an impact in 'The Time After Now'

Author Anne Freeman will visit the Wangaratta Library this month to discuss her latest novel, 'The Time After Now'. In conversation with Liz from Edgars Books & News on Friday 9 October from 2.30pm at the Docker Street library, Anne will speak about her writing journey, how personal experiences can shape fiction, and the lasting effects of digital lives. Told across dual timelines, 'The Time After Now' moves between present-day suburbia and Melbourne's post-millennium underground rave scene. It tells the story of Olivia, whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel when intimate photographs from 20 years earlier resurface, following the sudden death of her first love. Drew dies suddenly on a shoot in Iceland, taking with him the promise to guard their photos. When they resurface with an anonymous threat of exposure, Olivia's picture-perfect suburban life is thrown into jeopardy. How can she keep playing the flawless barrister's wife if her past of avant-garde art, warehouse raves, drugs, and debauchery comes to light? Can Olivia outrun her past to protect her future, or will she be forced to reconcile the vibrant oil painting she once was with the fading watercolour she's become? The novel explores identity, memory, grief and the long-term consequences of online footprints. At its heart, 'The Time After Now' is also a portrayal of type 1 diabetes, drawing on the author's 24 years of lived experience. Since her own diagnosis at age 22, Anne has administered more than 40,000 insulin injections - a stark reflection of the constant and demanding nature of the condition. While globally, 8.75 million people live with type 1 diabetes, it remains widely misunderstood. "Many people believe it's an easily-managed condition," Anne said. "They think they know enough about it, which means they're not curious; they don't ask questions or seek further knowledge. "But the reality is that the rigours of living with type 1 diabetes are unrelenting and constant." Blending emotional depth with a compulsive, page-turning narrative, 'The Time After Now' explores the ripple effects of decisions made in youth, the permanence of digital footprints, and the courage required to reconcile past and present. Anne, whose writing has been recognised through numerous literary awards, will speak about the themes of the novel, as well as her own writing journey, when she visits the Wangaratta Library. 'The Time After Now' is the third book for Anne, who writes contemporary fiction about women who are stuck in life, and the extraordinary ways they shake themselves loose. Bookings for her author talk are essential, and can be made by contacting library staff on 5721 2366 or online at https://events.humanitix.com/host/wangaratta-library Books will be available for purchase at the event.