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Only one early voting centre in Ovens Valley electorate

<p>VOTING OPENS: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - in Wangaratta - will open at 9am on Wednesday 18 November. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner </p>\\n
<p>VOTING OPENS: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - in Wangaratta - will open at 9am on Wednesday 18 November. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner </p>\\n

VOTING OPENS: Ovens Valley's only early voting centre - in Wangaratta - will open at 9am on Wednesday 18 November. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

One Nation candidate voices concern, VEC confident all options will meet demand
Jeff Zeuschner
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 6 November, 2026

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