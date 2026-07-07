Local families looking for school holiday entertainment found the perfect solution at the Funky Op Shop in Norton Street on Monday morning, as a Hay Ho Animal Nursery brought crowds and smiles with an array of furry friends for kids to pat.

Founder Debbie Clayton estimated that about 60 people had already passed through the event by mid-morning, with many more expected to follow.

The initiative was sparked after one of the op shop volunteers met the animal operators at the Avian Park Community Market.

After getting in touch with the op shop team, the idea for a school holiday event was born.

Debbie said it was great to give families an activity for the school holidays.

“There’s not many things for young families with kids to do in the area, but this has been amazing," she said.

“It gets the parents out with the kids and not sitting at home on their computers and screens.”

Hay Ho Animal Nursery owner Joshua Corsbie said the event was a great opportunity for local kids during the school holidays.

“I didn’t expect this many people to come along,” he said.

“But it’s great for the community.”

The Funky Op Shop, which opened earlier this year at 13 Norton Street, raises funds for Beautiful You, a charity providing practical and emotional support for women facing cancer, including help with house cleaning, massage services, wigs, and grocery vouchers.

With the team planning new activities, Debbie urged community members to keep an eye out for future events through their Facebook page.