Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's latest production, the intriguing Australia drama 'When the Rain Stops Falling' by Andrew Bovell opens tonight at 7.30pm at The Stage Door in Evans Street.

Set in Alice Springs from 1958-2039, the story follows present day Gabriel York and his grandfather 80 years ago, Henry Law, who insightfully predicted that fish would fall from the sky, foreshadowing the overwhelming flood to come.

Amidst all of this, Gabriel meets a young woman named Gabrielle and falls in love on his journey to uncover the past.

Featuring humour mixed in with solemn family drama Wangaratta audiences will be able to relate to, it will be performed over two weekends in July at The Stage Door located in Evans Street.

The Chronicle caught up with one of the busiest actors in “When the Rain Stops Falling”, Phill Miles who portrays Henry Law.

We asked Phill what he can tell us about the show and his role?

Let me say that my character is very different from me.

Henry is an ashamed, secretive, compartmentalised type of guy, I don’t want to give it away, spoilers, but he is the key to it all.

So we should watch him then?

Definitely, keep an eye on him.

Is it hard to play such a complex character, to be someone different for the whole show?

It takes lots of thinking and rehearsal, but I reckon the hardest role would be played by Amy - my co-star (that sounds real Hollywood!).

Yeah it’s different. I’m normally cast as comic relief or I’m dancing so this play has given me a chance to stretch, to create a character from life experience.

I’m not saying any more except this is a show a lot of Wangaratta people will relate to.

It’s one man’s actions and the ripple effect they have through the generations.

‘When the Rain Stops Falling’ will be staged on 3, 4, 10 and 11 July at The Stage Door theatre, 4D Evans Street Wangaratta.

Recommended for mature audiences 15+, includes some sexual references and coarse language.

For more information head to the Wangaratta Players Inc. website, wangarattaplayers.org.au.

To purchase tickets for the play, visit TryBooking: https://www.trybooking.com/DISXS.