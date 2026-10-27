A milestone, not a measure of a life

For year 12 students across the region, completing their English exam this week marks the beginning of an important and demanding period. It is the first step in an exam season that will continue through to mid-November, bringing months of study, preparation and anticipation to a close. There is no doubt these exams matter, they represent years of learning and are an exciting milestone in each student’s education journey. They are also an opportunity for young people to demonstrate what they know and reflect on the effort they have invested in their schooling. But exams are not the end of the world, nor should students feel their whole future depends on how they perform under exam pressure. A result can open some doors, but it does not define a person’s potential, character or capacity to succeed. There are many pathways through further study, training, work and life, and no single exam can measure all that a young person has to offer. As the pressure builds, students must remember that their mental health is important. Rest, proper meals, fresh air, exercise and time away from the books are essential parts of staying well and doing one’s best. Parents and families also have an important role to play. Encouragement is valuable, but placing too much pressure on young people can make an already stressful time even harder. A calm home, a listening ear and reassurance that they are valued beyond their marks can make a genuine difference. To every year 12 student, good luck. This is a significant milestone, not the final word on your future.