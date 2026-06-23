The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is reminding taxpayers to slow down at the start of tax time, warning that rushing to lodge can lead to delays and amendments.

Taxpayers who lodge as soon as the financial year ticks over risk submitting incomplete and inaccurate returns, which can trigger processing delays and follow up contact from the ATO.

During the 2024-25 financial year, taxpayers who lodged before pre-fill were more than twice as likely to have their returns amended.

The ATO corrected more than 140,000 individual tax returns during this time where discrepancies appeared in employment income, interest, dividends, welfare payments, Medicare levy exemptions and private health insurance.

And the ATO’s data matching program adjusted more than 595,000 individual tax returns due to missing income, overstated deductions and tax credits, and other discrepancies.

Taxpayers can save time and effort by waiting until all their pre-fill is available.

While the ATO welcomes taxpayers’ enthusiasm at the start of tax time, the numbers don’t lie – lodging too early creates more work for taxpayers.

Many taxpayers assume getting in first means getting a faster refund, but that is not always the case.

Early lodgment increases the likelihood of missing information and mistakes being made, which can delay processing and require amendments.

We know doing your tax return isn’t at the top of most people’s to-do lists, but we see many still rush to get it done.

It’s worth taking the time to get it right the first time.

For the quickest and most seamless lodgment experience, ATO advises to wait until late July.

By late July, most pre-fill information is available in returns, including wages, bank interest, government payments and private health insurance details.

The ATO collects and pre-fills a wide range of information to make tax time easier.

Taxpayers simply need to check the information, add-in any missing information, including cash income, and eligible deductions.

Anita Challen, ATO Assistant Commissioner

Take action on escalating wild dog attacks

I call on state government to take urgent action to address the growing threat of wild dogs across North East Victoria, as local farmers are facing devastating losses.

The issue was so serious that I, along with two other Coalition MPs, raised it in parliament last week, calling on the Minister for Environment to take immediate action to protect farming communities.

I have also written directly to the minister urging stronger measures to tackle the escalating problem.

Wild dogs are continuing to cause enormous damage across our region, and local producers are at breaking point.

While speaking with farmers and residents in Porepunkah last week, I was told it is no longer just sheep that are falling victim to these predators.

There is strong evidence that young calves are now being targeted as well.

The attacks are having a significant emotional and financial impact on farming families already dealing with rising costs and ongoing pressures.

Every livestock loss represents lost income, but it also takes a heavy toll on the wellbeing of farmers who are doing everything they can to protect their animals.

The state government cannot continue to ignore what is happening on the ground.

Farmers are telling us the problem is getting worse, yet they are not seeing the level of action required to control wild dog numbers.

Stronger management measures are needed to reduce the threat and restore confidence for local producers.

I am calling on the Minister for Environment to treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves and work with local communities to address the growing wild dog population before more livestock are lost.

Tim McCurdy, Ovens Valley MP