It’s that time of year again when Australian citizens open their letterbox to find mail asking for your name, address and other details about yourself.

Maybe you've even had someone knock on your door to hand such materials to you.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics Census of Population and Housing is making its quinquennial appearance this Tuesday 11 August.

For most, it’s simply a means to an end; compulsory life admin to avoid copping a hefty fine.

But contrary to whatever preconceptions you hold about the census, a large majority of us may not understand its value in shaping our country - and our identity.

In Australia, its origins date back to the 19th century, but it has been used in contexts both big and small.

Over time, Wangaratta has welcomed new citizens, bid adieu to old citizens.

Employment opportunities continue to fluctuate, as do the fields of education, health, transport, infrastructure, business, services.

It’s simply in the nature of an ever evolving world.

Only by understanding who exactly makes up our population can effective change and improvement happen.

Given the role of the census in a constantly moving society, it's promising to see the presence of several census pop-ups across the region to help facilitate its delivery.

Because for some of our residents, this will be the first time they've completed the census.

At a time when misinformation tends to lead the political narrative and government agenda, accurate information has never been more important.

And as the saying goes; it's all in the details.