In response to Gillian Leonard’s letter (Wangaratta Chronicle, 17 July), I totally agree that not having a real person checkout at Coles is a step backwards and serves to further isolate and alienate people from every day human interactions.

Of course it will prove difficult for the aged, disabled and those with small children, but supermarket’s like Coles seem only concerned with profits not people.

Not providing a toilet being another example of lack of care.

The staff checkout was always backed up but if you weren’t in a hurry it was good chatting to the other folk also left waiting.

I also will no longer shop at Coles.

If people had boycotted the self serve option from the start we would not have seen this sad demise.

Georgina Rea, Wangaratta

EDITOR'S NOTE: A spokesperson from Coles responded to the claims made in the Wangaratta Chronicle letters page recently. “Our Wangaratta store continues to offer staffed checkouts from 7am each day into the evening, with closing times of our main lanes varying depending on customer demand. However, we understand that customers have different preferences when completing their shopping and we always have a team member in the service area happy to assist. We have recently upgraded the checkout area at Wangaratta to provide more checkout options and help customers move through the store more efficiently. Separately, Coles is not responsible for the management or maintenance of the toilet facilities at this location. Enquiries regarding the facilities should be directed to Kmart."

Praise for council's upgrade of Graves Reserve

The City of Wangaratta should be congratulated on the work done to protect Graves Reserve off Faithfull Street near North East Water intake site.

By erecting a gate and large stones it has prevented that waterfront area continuing to be a 4-wheel drive proving area.

The area had been abused by 4-wheel drive vehicles churning through the mud pool created by them over some time.

The river frontages are very special green places in our local environment we all should be able to enjoy.

Russell Sully, Wangaratta South

Teachers to be best paid in country

Labor is making our hardworking Victorian teachers, school leaders and education staff the best paid in the country.

They’ve earned it.

We said we’d listen to our teachers, principals and education support staff and that’s what we’ve done.

Teacher, principal and education support staff salaries will rise by at least 28.3 per cent over the next four years, starting with an increase of 12.75 per cent by October 2026.

More than 90,000 full-time teachers will earn over $1000 more per month by October this year and almost $3000 more per month by 2030 and education support staff will earn $1600 more per month by 2030.

The revised offer aligns education support staff wage increases to teachers.

Required meeting hours will be halved from 80 hours to 40 hours a year and principals will be getting greater flexibility on meetings.

Less time in meetings means more time to focus on students.

Our most experienced teachers at the top of the scale will also be given an annual lump sum payment.

We urge the AEU Leadership to put this revised offer to their members and call off the planned strike on Thursday, 23 July.

Students should be in classrooms and parents shouldn't be left scrambling for childcare or losing a day's pay.

Ben Carroll, Victorian Minister for Education