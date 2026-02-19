There's a wonderful musical instrument in Wangaratta and it's been described by performers from around the world in the know as "the gold standard".

The Steinway Grand Piano can be found at the Alpine MDF Theatre within the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, but only a small section of the community have heard its warm, rich and powerful sound.

It has been very much a part of Wangaratta's history since 1963, and 63 years later it is still the treasure it was all those years ago.

The Friends of the Steinway are the guardians of the magnificently grand instrument and they want to preserve and build its longevity for years to come.

To raise awareness of the community asset's significance, a series of Steinway on Stage concerts will reignite at 6pm on Wednesday, 25 February.

Celeste Cari's recital Sunshine and Moonlight, will invite listeners to explore and experience the qualities of light and dark or day and night through music for the piano.

She is a piano tutor based in Wangaratta, where she runs a small private teaching studio.

The Friends of the Steinway hope to raise more intimate awareness about the piano's grandeur and they believe the series of concerts will do this.

It doesn't matter whether you are familiar with classical music or not, come along to the first concert in the series return - you won't be disappointed.

Tickets are $25 for adults, concession/seniors $20, and children 15 and under are $15.