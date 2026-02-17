In an age when it seems to be becoming the norm for long-established groups and facilities to fall by the wayside, the new life of Swan Street's Ed Tippett Pavilion provides heartening news.

The Wareena Park hall had been under-utilised before being identified by the Wangaratta Concert Band as a potential answer to the prayers of local music groups.

Their follow-up with the Rural City of Wangaratta, and the subsequent involvement of other groups, should be applauded.

Far enough from residences to allow it to be a rehearsal space, the hall is also of sufficient size to accommodate the user groups, and offers all the necessary amenities.

Even more important than that, it has created the feeling of a real 'music hub' in Wangaratta, in an accessible location to which musicians and singers of all ages are likely to be drawn.

With four different groups having set up regular sessions in the hall, and others considering the move, it has created a sense of community - something that is increasingly needed in the world.

For a city known widely for its connection to music, it's also something that makes sense for Wangaratta - for the future growth of the reborn Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues, and for cultural development in general.

As musical rehearsals tick along in the hall, the adjoining rejuvenated Wareena Park Oval is often busy with sports training and other users.

It would be great to see further development of Wareena Park in line with the 2020 master plan, to build on what has become a hive of activity and community life.