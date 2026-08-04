Admittedly, it can feel comfortable to turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths.

Whether it's global affairs or hardship on display in our own community, diverting our attention elsewhere feels easiest.

Instead of pondering over the current socioeconomic and political state of the world, trivial office politics and cynicism takes precedence.

But it’s incumbent on everyone to recognise that these aren’t just numbers, figures, statistics; they’re real people and their lived experiences.

And as it shows, turning a blind eye doesn’t solve the problem.

Homelessness remains a persistent, worsening issue globally; and not just in the densely populated cities.

Indeed, homelessness in Wangaratta isn't as invisible as it once was.

Some 1200 people accessed Beyond Housing services through its local officer over the course of the 2025-26 financial year, with more than 1000 citing financial difficulties as their reason for seeking support.

Beyond Housing say this figure has doubled from last year.

We're watching the price of perpetual cost-of-living pressures and financial hardship unfold in real time.

Housing unaffordability stretches beyond not being able to afford shelter; it tampers with one's sense of security, dignity and entitlement to a basic human right.

While governments are rightfully being urged to use their position and legislative powers to bring tangible change, it's the people close to home who can offer the best antidote.

There is a raft of free community support services in Wangaratta powered by ordinary citizens.

Call it a cliché, but people do truly hold the power when it comes to inciting meaningful, boots-on-the-ground change.