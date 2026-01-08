North East Water is urging the community to take action to conserve water during extreme heatwaves, which place extraordinary pressure on water supplies and infrastructure.

When temperatures soar, water use rises sharply as people run coolers, water gardens and fill pools.

At the same time, power outages, bushfires and excess usage can potentially disrupt water treatment and distribution.

While we plan carefully for these conditions, prolonged heat can also strain supplies, particularly in smaller towns.

Our organisation is operating treatment plants around the clock and keeping storages as full as possible to maximise supply, with crews on standby to respond quickly to any issues.

All planned maintenance work which would have interrupted water supplies has been cancelled.

Community action is also critical...small steps taken by many people can make a big difference.

Residents are encouraged to adhere to the Permanent Water Saving Rules, take shorter showers, avoid unnecessary outdoor water use, and water gardens early in the morning or late evening to reduce evaporation.

Anyone who notices a main break or water leak should report it immediately by calling 1300 361 644.

By working together and using water wisely, we can help protect supplies and keep safe drinking water flowing”

For more information and tips on saving water, visit www.newater.com.au/save.

John Day, North East Water acting managing director

E-bicycles, e-scooters need own category

The Motorcycle Riders Association Australia (MRAA) supports registering e-bicycles and e-scooters in their own category.

E-bicycles and e-scooters were introduced to Australia to make money for overseas companies.

The cost to Australia in damage, injuries and deaths is not acceptable.

Currently, casualties and offences of riders on unregistered e-bicycles and e-scooters capable of 25kph and more, are put in the registered motorcycle and scooter category. Victoria excepted.

Crash/offence data for registered motorcycles and scooters has been inflated with unregistered e-bicycle and e-scooter data.

This has led to distorted and misleading crash/offence data for law abiding, compulsory third party insurance (CTPI) paying motorcyclists.

All road users who pay CTPI premiums are subsidising unregistered e-bicycle and e-scooter users who are involved in crashes.

Hospitals and ambulance services are under-resourced.

E-bicycle and e-scooter riders are putting a significant, unnecessary burden on our emergency response systems.

Damien Codognotto OAM, Motorcycle Riders Association Australia

Farmers suffering at hands of big supermarkets

Farmers will still hurt in 2026 at the hands of big supermarkets, with Labor having failed to act and fully implement its Australian Competition and Consumer Commission price inquiry report.

It is now almost 300 days since the report and hardly any recommendations have been implemented.

Farmers are continuing to have margins squeezed and with 40 per cent of vegetable farmers considering leaving the industry this is of great concern to Australia’s farmers and food security.

Recommendations to assist balance supermarket buying power relate to providing information about supply forecasts, harmonisation of accreditation and auditing requirements, and transparency in weekly processes, wholesale fresh produce prices or volumes, rebates suppliers pay to supermarkets and how supplier funding contributions to their inhouse retails media services are used.

The large supermarkets are the market, which means suppliers still have little bargaining power and can still be treated unfairly in 2026.

In addition, training of farmers and suppliers to understand their rights under the mandatory food and grocery code of conduct and to build their capacity to negotiate with supermarkets won’t begin until at least February, nine months since Labor promised to implement it.

That’s why The Nationals are calling for divesture powers.

We need big stick legislation to hold supermarkets to account, and so a future Coalition government will introduce big stick competition laws, ensuring fairness for families and farmers.

We also need stronger on the spot fines of $2 million and audits at anytime of supermarkets, as well as a Supermarket Commissioner, to act as a confidential avenue for farmers and suppliers to also address the fear of retribution.

This would be a game-changer for farmers and suppliers because it would change culture and protect those who need it most.

David Littleproud, Nationals' leader