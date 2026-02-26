In times of need, it is often the quiet, consistent acts of community care that make the biggest difference.

As Loaves and Fishes Christians Caring prepares to reopen its doors this March, Wangaratta is again reminded of the power of collaboration, generosity and shared social responsibility.

For years, this emergency food relief service has been a lifeline for local families doing it tough.

Nine local churches, spanning different denominations and traditions, have banded together to ensure the service continues, a testament to our community refusing to allow our most vulnerable to fall through the cracks.

In an era when division often dominates the headlines, here in Wangaratta unity is leading the way.

But this service does not run on goodwill alone.

It relies on volunteers, everyday people willing to lend a couple of hours to make sure someone else has enough to eat.

Training is provided, the commitment is manageable, and the impact is immense.

Giving one morning a fortnight may feel like a small gesture, but to someone standing at the door of Loaves and Fishes unsure where their next meal will come from, it can be life changing.

Food and monetary donations are equally vital as demand continues to rise.

When a whole community comes together, even the smallest contributions can add up to something extraordinary.

Loaves and Fishes is also seeking a more central, permanent home to better serve those who rely on its support.

Anyone with a suitable space is encouraged to reach out.

For volunteer or donation inquiries, contact Loaves and Fishes Christians Caring at officelfcc@gmail.com or 0490 509 167.