I’m writing to acknowledge every Victorian who supported our recent Cancer Research Giving Day.

Thanks to the immense level of generosity shown across the state, I’m pleased to share we together raised $671,000 to help boost future, life-saving research programs.

This wonderful show of support couldn’t have come at a more pertinent time.

Recent data from our Victorian Cancer Registry (VCR) shows more Victorians are being impacted by cancer than ever before – and this number continues to grow, year on year.

But the VCR report also included a far more positive finding – our ongoing investment in cancer research is working, and continues to lead to direct, significant impacts on treatment, care and support.

In the past five years alone, an estimated 23,900 Victorian lives have been saved thanks to improvements in screening, early detection and treatment.

This has only been possible thanks to research.

We know every breakthrough starts with research – and every breakthrough brings us closer to saving more lives.

Your support means we can continue this momentum and further accelerate efforts to discover the next cancer breakthroughs.

As the largest non-government funder of cancer research in the state, Cancer Council Victoria last year invested around $26 million in local research programs at the forefront of innovation and change.

And thanks to Victoria’s support for Cancer Research Giving Day, we can continue to grow world-class research, helping increase survival rates, and give hope for a cancer-free future.

Todd Harper, CEO of Cancer Council Victoria

Council budget statements don't add up

Once again the RCOW has excelled in giving us a new line on the finances of the rural city.

Going from a stronger financial (Mayor Irene Grant) position on the 3 February, 2026 after paying out the parking contract to a $5.6m deficit on the 23 February, 2026.

The $9.47m turnaround would have to have been fairly obvious if those doing the budget did their homework.

With council having already said they were getting out of childcare and aged care, those savings would have already been included in calculations.

The income listed as 'disaster relief' would only come after a disaster and allows for expenditure to recover.

It's like me allowing for a Tattslotto win when explaining my spending to my wife.

The RCOW needs to get back to basics and be completely honest with ratepayers.

Needless spending on social programs and social engineering needs to stop.

A closer tie with business people who have the knowledge and expertise is where council needs to look when hiring staff.

The new CEO will have his work cut out and I wish him all the best.

Eric Douthie, Wangaratta

Victorian dairy industry unites under single voice

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) have announced the reunification of Victoria's dairy farmer representation, with United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) to once again operate as the single, unified voice for the state's dairy industry within the VFF structure.

The agreement follows extensive discussions between Dairy Farmers Victoria (DFV), UDV and VFF leadership, resolving longstanding concerns about resourcing and representation for Victoria's dairy sector.

The reunified body will benefit from the VFF’s renewed commitment to commodity-specific advocacy, with dedicated staffing and budget resources to effectively serve dairy farmer members.

I welcome the announcement as a significant step forward for the industry.

Dairy farmers have been clear that they want one strong, united voice advocating on their behalf.

This reunification means Victorian dairy farmers will now have powerful representation at both the state level through the VFF, and nationally through our membership of Australian Dairy Farmers.

By working together across the sector we will be better positioned to tackle the challenges facing our industry, from fair pricing and processor relations to water security and drought support.

The arrangements have been settled within the existing VFF constitutional framework, with UDV continuing as the VFF’s recognised dairy commodity group in its existing form.

The reunified dairy body will operate as a commodity group within the VFF, benefiting from the VFF’s decision to strengthen resourcing for dairy-specific advocacy while also contributing to broader agricultural policy through the federation.

Ian Morris, UDV acting president